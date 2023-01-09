The Northwestern Wildcats continue to surge as they defeated the then-No. 15 Indiana Hoosiers 84-83 on the road on Sunday.

The Wildcats, who have won seven of their last eight games and are second in the Big Ten, have impressed ESPN college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg.

"(Northwestern coach) Chris Collins has done a amazing job with his team. Disruptive defensively and dynamic guard play," Greenberg tweeted.

Dynamic guard play is the reason Northwestern (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) has soared. Chase Audige was pivotal on both sides of the court against the Hoosiers (10-5, 1-3).

Audige finished with 19 points, eight assists and six steals. The senior guard is in the top five nationally in steals (2.8 per game) and is averaging 3.7 in his first three games of the new year. The lead guard has not had less than 16 points in a game since Dec. 11. He's tallied three 20-plus point games as well, breaking the 1,000-point mark in his collegiate career.

Audige has had a journey. He transferred to Northwestern in 2019-20 after one season at Wiliam & Mary, where he was the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week three times. But let's talk about the New York native defensively. After his impressive output and 19 points in a 92-54 rout of UIC on Dec. 20, Collins said:

"He was great in every way. He's playing under control this year. He's such a competitive spirit, and as a coach, you don't want to rob a player of that, but as he's been a young player, there were times where that maybe worked against him."

Audige is still growing as a playmaker and is averaging three assists a game, and he is not alone in the backcourt.

Senior guard Boo Buie had a great game against the Hoosiers on Sunday as well with 26 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal.

A streaky shooter is a nightmare when he is hot. Buie can score at all three levels, and he will let you know about it. He is not scared of the moment, and he has an unwary level of confidence that can stress a coach out and make fans love or hate him. But when he is making shots like this, he is everybody's favorite player.

SLAM University @slam_university Boo Buie is clutch 🥶 Boo Buie is clutch 🥶 https://t.co/Y0I7vUzxqx

Buie has the potential to become a four-level scorer, with his range from beyond the arc. He stepped up in big games and showed his full arsenal of tricks and moves against the then-No. 20 Michigan State Spartans (11-4, 3-1) in a 70-63 win on Dec. 4.

Zach Milner @ZachMilner13 Boo Buie was on fire yesterday vs Michigan State, putting up 30 PTS (9-15 FG, 5-6 3PT). He showed really deep range & some nice finishing, but I'd love to see more consistency from Buie throughout the season.



Buie also had a great game vs Michigan State last year w/ 26 points Boo Buie was on fire yesterday vs Michigan State, putting up 30 PTS (9-15 FG, 5-6 3PT). He showed really deep range & some nice finishing, but I'd love to see more consistency from Buie throughout the season.Buie also had a great game vs Michigan State last year w/ 26 points https://t.co/YfO4Rije1B

Strong backcourt

The Northwestern Wildcats have one of the country's most exciting and versatile backcourts.

Northwestern is fifth in defensive rating (87.6), which is not a surprise.

The two-game winning streak is a welcoming feeling for this team that finished the season hot, and its next five games will also bring on challenges. They have the opportunity to contend for the regular season championship if they can play this well on both sides of the ball.

