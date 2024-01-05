"Shame on the Nets": NBA fans react to league slapping Nets with $100,000 fine for resting players against Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets' decision to rest four of their rotation players resulted in the NBA fining them with a $100,000 fine. The team rested starters Spencer Dinwiddie, Nic Claxton, and Cam Johnson, along with key reserve player Dorian Finney-Smith in their blowout 144-122 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on December 27, 2023.

Head coach Jacque Vaughn insisted that it was a case of not putting players in 'harm's way' following a strenuous back-to-back. However, the league didn't drew a different conclusion to the incident after their investigation.

The NBA league's statement read:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Following an investigation, including review by an independent physician, the NBA determined that four Nets rotation players, who did not participate in the game, could have played under the medical standard in the Player Participation Policy, which was adopted prior to this season. The organization’s conduct violated the Policy, which is intended to promote player participation in the NBA’s 82-game season."

Expand Tweet

One fan didn't mince their words, saying (on X):

In defense of the players, Mikal bridges voiced that he was pissed they did that, which I’m sure resonated with every starter that was forced to sit. Shame on the Nets organization for forcing players to sit games they don’t want to.

Expand Tweet

The reactions poured in soon enough:

NBA fans slammed the Nets for resting their key players against the Bucks

Brooklyn was outplayed by 22 points on that night against the Bucks. Jalen Wilson led the Nets with 21 points, with the rest of the bench chipping in as well. But the Bucks were the more clinical unit with Giannis Antetokounmpo (32 points and 10 rebounds) and Khris Middleton (27 points and 10 assists) leading them to a victory.

Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn explains why he rested his key players

Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the controversial decision, head coach Jacque Vaughn defended his players and the team's decision to rest star players.

“I have too much respect for the dudes that suit up and put their body on the line and the competition level to even mention the word exhibition."

Brooklyn is 15-20 this season and are currently placed ninth in the East. They are 6-12 away and 2-8 at home. Their most recent loss came against the Houston Rockets (112-101). They will suit up next to play the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat.