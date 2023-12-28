Shannon Sharpe, former NFL player and current sports analyst, expressed his disappointment with the Dallas Mavericks blowing a 20-point lead at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were missing key players like Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Darius Garland due to injuries.

Sharpe criticized the Mavericks for losing a game they should have won, saying, "Can't lose that game. Especially at home."

Despite the Cavaliers' injuries, Jarett Allen and Caris LeVert stepped up and played well, contributing to the team's comeback victory. The Mavericks struggled to score for five minutes in the fourth quarter, allowing the Cavaliers to take the lead with LeVert's clutch three and Allen's defense on Luka to ultimately win.

Jarrett Allen had 24 points and 23 rebounds, while Caris LeVert had 29 points and seven assists.

Sharpe's reaction to the game was not unique, as many fans and analysts were surprised and disappointed by the Mavericks' collapse. The loss was particularly frustrating for Mavericks fans, as the team had been playing well recently and had high hopes for the season.

Luka Doncic's continued dominance and Mavericks' playoff aspirations

Despite the Dallas Mavericks' loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Luka Doncic continues to dominate the NBA in December and throughout the season. On Christmas Day, Doncic dropped 50 points and 15 assists against the Phoenix Suns, propelling the Mavs to victory.

Doncic's teammate, Derrick Jones Jr., was left at a loss for words after the game, praising his performance. Doncic's dominance has helped the Mavericks jump two spots in the NBA power rankings.

Doncic's impressive performances have made him one of the season's frontrunners for the NBA MVP award. He averages 33 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists per game.

Doncic's playmaking ability and scoring prowess have been crucial to the Mavericks' success this season. The Mavericks have an 18-13 record and are poised to make noise in the Western Conference.

The Mavericks have playoff aspirations this season, and Doncic's continued dominance will be crucial to their success. Doncic's ability to take over games and make his teammates better has been displayed this season. The Mavericks will need Doncic to continue his impressive play if they hope to make a deep playoff run this season.