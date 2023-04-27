Shannon Sharpe hints Golden State Warriors winning back-to-back titles

Heading into this season, the Golden State Warriors had high hopes that they would go back-to-back in the NBA Finals, much like they did during their 2017 and 2018 runs. Prior to the season even starting, however, the team was thrown into chaos and controversy after Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole during practice.

Immediately, there was talk of whether the duo could co-exist. Trade scenarios quickly popped up given that Poole was owed an extension, and Green was faced with a player option on the horizon. While the pair reportedly put the situation behind them, questions remained.

Now, however, after their Game 5 win in Sacramento, analyst Shannon Sharpe said the team could go back-to-back in the finals. If the team is able to win on the road, Sharpe sees another title as a real possibility. He said on Thursday morning's installment of Undisputed:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"With the way they're playing right now, yes, Skip they had four 20-point scorers for the first time since 2013. So if you tell me this is what's going to- moving forward this is a possibility. I'll tell you, winning a championship is a possibility. Going back-to-back is a very strong possibility.

"Draymond Green doesn't score 20 points, he got 20 points efficiently, 8 of 10, you can't be better than that. So with that being said, Kevon Looney manning the boards, because the advantage that you have is because they play these small lineups. Skip, you got to kill them on the glass."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



— @ShannonSharpe “The Warriors are a dangerous team. They had four 20+ scorers for the first time since 2013. Going back-to-back is very possible.” “The Warriors are a dangerous team. They had four 20+ scorers for the first time since 2013. Going back-to-back is very possible.”— @ShannonSharpe https://t.co/wyALxFAGuF

You can see his comments in the video above.

The Golden State Warriors' struggles on the road this season

Of course, heading into the playoffs, the big question regarding the Golden State Warriors was whether or not the team would be able to win on the road. Throughout the regular season, the team continued to show that they have what it takes to win at home, however, they struggled on the road.

With a road record of 11-30 this year, the Golden State Warriors posted the fourth-worst road record of any team in the NBA. The only teams who did worse? The Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets, who all have the best odds in the draft lottery.

Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors - Game Four

After a pivotal Game 5 win in Sacramento, coach Steve Kerr spoke to media members and praised Draymond Green:

"He was incredible, though. The defensive plays down the stretch, multiple help situations, long rebounds, steals, just we kept getting stops down the stretch, and Draymond was right in the thick of it."

The Warriors will now have the chance to close out the series at home on Friday. If they advance, they will face the winner of the ongoing LA Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies series in the second round. Should the Grizzlies win, Memphis will hold home-court advantage for the series. However, if the Lakers win, it will be the Warriors with home-court advantage.

Poll : 0 votes