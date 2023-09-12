Shaquille O'Neal calls attention to Ty 'Swaggalee' Scott getting nominated for Presidential Lifetime Achievement honor from US government

Shaquille O’Neal loves to repost things around the internet on his Instagram stories. O’Neal aka Shaq used his platform to praise Ty “Swaggalee” Scott.

O’Neal reposted Scott’s post celebrating nomination for the Presidential Lifetime Achievement award. The award is given out to those who apply and have volunteered more than 4,000 community service hours. Scott was among multiple winners for the award this year, according to his social media post on Instagram.

Shaq shares post from Ty Scott.

Scott played college football until a tough knee injury. He then transitioned to the entertainment industry. He worked as a music producer and attempted his career in the industry, and then moved to work as a concert promoter. He now works with Harvest University, a small religious-based school with Chinese ties.

Shaquille O’Neal got almost $750,000 in payments from crypto company FTX

Shaquille O’Neal aka Shaq got quite the check from now defunct and disgraced crypto trading service FTX. Reports say he was paid nearly $750,000 from FTX for his endorsement.

The company federally filed for bankruptcy and had to release multiple files and data as part of the filing. In the files, they listed the amounts paid to multiple celebrity endorsers including O’Neal. Other athletes included tennis star Naomi Osaka and former baseball great David Ortiz. Osaka received $308,000 for her deal, while Ortiz was given $271,000. Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was given $206,000.

O’Neal was also listed in a Florida lawsuit for his involvement with FTX. The suit accuses him amongst other celebrities for endorsing and illegally promoting interest-bearing accounts.

The company dished out money left and right before crumbling down. They paid $6 million for a celebrity-led Super Bowl ad featuring Larry David. They also dropped a massive amount for naming rights to the Miami Heat arena.

FTX seeks back payments for the deal. They are attempting to claw back the funds to help pay their debts which led to their bankruptcy and collapse.

The founder of FTX, Sam Bankman Fried is also in a world of trouble. He is currently in jail as his trial progresses. He was charged with wire fraud, money laundering, conspiracy, and securities fraud.