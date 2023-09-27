Shaquille O'Neal draws attention to J Cole releasing Colin Kaepernick's letter to New York Jets for practice squad inclusion

Shaquille O’Neal seems to support Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL quarterback who has not played since 2016, who sent a letter to the New York Jets about their current quarterback situation. Rapper J. Cole shared the letter publicly and O’Neal reposted the story on his own Instagram.

O’Neal often posts viral stories on his Instagram handle. He loves to troll the Internet for content, but it appears here that he is in support of Kaepernick.

Enter caption

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The former NFL QB is angling to join the Jets after they dropped their star QB Aaron Rodgers as he injured his Achilles in the first game of the season. Kaepernick is just asking for a chance. He said he would even be a practice squad player just to see how it goes.

He penned a letter to the Jets organization, asking for a shot.

"I would be honored and extremely grateful for the opportunity to come in and lead the practice squad," Kaepernick wrote, "I would do this with the sole mission of getting your defense ready each week. If I were able to fill this role, I believe this allows for multiple things."

J. Cole shared the letter on his own Instagram handle.

Expand Tweet

Kaepernick also explained his potential value to the team even as a backup. He said he would love to help the scout team and that he could help the defense prepare for more athletic quarterback opponents who like to run as well as pass.

Zach Wilson is the current QB for the Jets. The young player has struggled this season. The team also signed veteran backup Trevor Simian this week.

Kaepernick did not ask to replace Wilson. He just wants to help and be a solid insurance option. He says he has continued training during his seven-year absence from the league.

Why did Colin Kaepernick leave the NFL?

Colin Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016. He was the QB for the San Francisco 49ers. He has been out of the league after the owners seemingly blacklisted him from the NFL.

Kaepernick was outspoken and protested racial injustice and police brutality during NFL games. He often would kneel during the national anthem before kickoffs. This caused a huge outrage around the country and league.

He could not find a new team to sign with in 2017. He said he would continue protesting no matter where he signed. In his last season, he threw for 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also led the 49ers to a Super Bowl but lost to the Ravens in 2012.

Kaepernick is now 36 years old. It would be hard for him to find his way back after such a long absence.