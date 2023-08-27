Shaquille O'Neal preaches rapper TI's wisdom to his 32.1 million followers

Shaquille O'Neal recently included a post from @vsgent of former Atlanta rapper Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., popularly known as TI, providing some advice in his Instagram stories.

"You can't want the best and deal in the worst."

Former Atlanta rapper T.I.

The context of the inspiring quote is that the rapper's father was giving him an early lesson in life to focus his efforts on things that won't lead to his demise or downfall.

It's quality content to repost on Shaquille O'Neal's end as has over 32.1 million followers on Instagram checking out his every post.

Shaquille O'Neal's legacy in the NBA is undeniably remarkable, and he continues to be a prominent figure even in his post-NBA life. He faced a challenging childhood with the abandonment of his biological father at an early stage in his life.

That challenge didn't hinder O'Neal however, as both his stepfather and mother were right there beside him to guide him on his journey.

From the former Lakers star, along with other NBA players who came from a similar environment, fans have often looked to them for words of encouragement, guidance, and wisdom as they too want to achieve that much level of success.

Shaquille O'Neal's advice in striving for greatness

In a CNBC article written by Jessica Golden, Shaquille O'Neal gave simple but important advice for individuals who are looking to achieve numerous accomplishments in life.

"I had to learn at an early stage to turn criticism into motivation," O'Neal said. "I was taught and raised to never give up, always persevere and no excuses. I think I have done enough to remain successful, but I don't think I've made it yet. I'm just a regular guy that just listened to the right people."

In the article, O'Neal mentioned about how the tough love he received from his parents was pivotal in how he turned up as an individual.

Dating back to the 1992 NBA Draft, he was the number one overall pick by the Orlando Magic and ended up playing 20 seasons in the league as one of league history's greatest centers of all time.

In his career, Shaquille O'Neal won four championships, three Finals MVP awards, one regular season MVP award, and was even a 15-time All-Star.

Additionally, the big man has made First Team All-NBA eight times, Second Team All-NBA twice, Third Team All-NBA four times, and even All-Defensive Second Team three times. He is also part of the NBA's 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams.

