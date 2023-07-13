Sharing Clippers heritage, Russell Westbrook and Blake Griffin invited to speak at Variety’s Summit

Russell Westbrook and Blake Griffin both played for the LA Clippers. They also are involved in multiple business ventures outside of basketball.

Westbrook is known for his fashion and has his own clothing line. Griffin has dabbled in podcasts and even performed stand up comedy. Now the two NBA stars are working to expand their horizons in the media industry.

The two are speakers at Variety’s Sports and Entertainment Summit. They will be joined by other figures in sports and media as part of the panels. Fellow NBA player Jaylen Brown will speak as well. LSU women’s college basketball star Angel Reese will also be in attendance.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bucketsquad @BucketSQD If you wanna feel old, watch this video of a rookie Blake Griffin, Steph Curry and James Harden If you wanna feel old, watch this video of a rookie Blake Griffin, Steph Curry and James Harden 😭😭 https://t.co/A1YGiZweai

Westbrook and Griffin will be a part of panels that discuss the shifting influence of media in the world of athletics. Westbrook will be an interesting voice to hear as he has had years of being terse with the media in news conferences.

What else will be discussed at the Summit?

The summit aims to discuss the ever-changing landscapes of the sports and media industries. One big topic will be the role of athletes in the media as they begin their own production companies. Another big topic will be the ever-changing market of name, image and likeness in college athletics.

Executives from major media companies will be involved alongside the high-profile athletes. Bigwigs from companies like ESPN, YouTube and MLB will speak at the conference.

Russ' TD ⚡ @RussFcb New Russell Westbrook hype video just dropped, tap in



New Russell Westbrook hype video just dropped, tap in https://t.co/mYGcCV1zsF

One of the panels will be called “Trends in Storytelling and Commentary.” The executive producer of the Formula 1 “Drive to Survive” documentary series will lead the panel.

Another purpose of the summit will be networking, of course. Many athletes like Westbrook and Griffin attend these events to meet media executives to help their media business ventures. Many athletes are seeking footholds and avenues in the media industry after their playing careers. Summits like this can be a great way for those athletes to being their business ventures.

Former NBA player Patrick Patterson will be there. He will be a part of the panel called “Extending Success Beyond the Game.” This panel will aim to help athletes find pathways in the media world after they retire. Patterson has his own production company called Undisputed Prods.

LeBron James is another NBA player making a footprint in the media industry. He has produced many documentaries, series, movies and podcasts. He co-owns SpringHill Company with Maverick Carter. The company develops and produces media, including big-budget films. James has inspired many other basketball players to try their hands at media production and development.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes