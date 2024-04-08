"She coaches winners, not entitled bums": Blazers fans rue passing on Dawn Staley for Chauncey Billups as head coach 

This weekend, Dawn Staley added another championship to her already impressive resume. Her latest success has Portland Trail Blazers fans frustrated for not hiring her as coach.

Before the Blazers brought in Chauncey Billups as coach, Staley was one of the candidates in the mix for the position. However, the organization ended up going with the latest Hall of Fame inductee.

As Portland ends up its first season in the post-Damian Lillard era, NBA fans chimed in on Dawn Staley not getting picked as the coach.

Since taking over as coach of the Blazers in 2022, Billups has posted a record of 81-161. Portland has the second-worst record of any team in the Western Conference this season, at 21-57. Only the San Antonio Spurs (19-59) are below them.

As for Dawn Staley, she has been one of the top college coaches in college basketball for some time. Since taking over at South Carolina in 2009, she has an overall record of 440-106.

Dawn Staley accomplishes rare feat following NCAA tournament win

With names like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese garnering a lot of attention this season, Dawn Staley and South Carolina got overlooked at times. Nevertheless, they accomplished a rare feat following their championship win over the weekend.

On Sunday, South Carolina took the floor against Clark and Iowa with the title on the line. They would go on to win 87-75 to be crowned the champions. With the win, Staley and South Carolina completed a perfect 38-0 season.

This victory over Iowa cemented South Carolina and Dawn Staley in the history books. The women's team is tied for the third-most championship wins in women's NCAA history. Moreover, they've secured their second title in three years.

As for Staley, it marked her third NCAA title win as a coach. She's the fifth coach in history to have won at least three championships. Following the win over Iowa, Staley shared her thoughts after South Carolina came just short of a title last season.

"It doesn't always end like you want it to end, much like last year," Staley said.

"But my (seniors from last season) are at the top of my heart because they wanted this. And I hope we can erase whatever pain they had, last year experiencing not being able to finish it here. It's awesome. It's unbelievable."

Aside from her success as a coach, Staley is a Hall of Famer for her work on the court. During her WNBA career, she was a six-time All-Star and won three Olympic gold medals. Staley was inducted as a player in 2013.