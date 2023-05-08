"She still pointing to that ring finger?": Angel Reese swimsuit cover leaves internet divided 

Angel Reese is arguably the most popular female basketball player in the world. The LSU Tigers superstar was fantastic during the March Madness 2023 and led her team to the national championship.

Since her triumph in the tournament, Reese has earned a lot of fame and popularity. She's landed several deals that have increased her net worth and has also appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Reese's cover has become quite controversial. While her fans are in love with it, her haters and critics had nothing nice to say about her latest feature.

Angel Reese is all about that ring

In the final minutes of the national championship game, Angel Reese taunted Caitlin Clark, her opponent. One of the things the LSU Tigers superstar did was point at her finger, indicating that she was about to win a ring.

This taunt has sparked a lot of criticism from basketball fans, who weren't too happy with Reese's actions. Unsurprisingly, the basketball superstar pointed at her ring finger on the cover of the swimsuit magazine as well, sparking another outrage.

"She still pointing to that ring finger?" one Instagram user wrote as a response to her cover.

Reese has received a lot of support for her cover, but some people criticized her as well

Some people were so upset with the cover that they decided to talk negatively about Angel's physical looks.

Considering that college basketball has many hardcore fans, this comes as no surprise.

Brady @BradyMangseth @SInow @Reese10Angel @SI_Swimsuit Isnt Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition supposed to be for attractive women? Nobody wanted this shit @SInow @Reese10Angel @SI_Swimsuit Isnt Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition supposed to be for attractive women? Nobody wanted this shit

King_GT @King_GT22 @SInow @Reese10Angel @SI_Swimsuit I thought SI Swimsuit was for hot girls? I guess not anymore @SInow @Reese10Angel @SI_Swimsuit I thought SI Swimsuit was for hot girls? I guess not anymore

Others wanted her to stick to the basketball court and stop doing swimsuit shots.

Cynical Sports Fan @cynicalfan123 @SInow @Reese10Angel



She's good at ball but let's keep her on the court and out of swimsuits @SI_Swimsuit Heeeeeeeelllllllllllllll nnaaahhhhhhShe's good at ball but let's keep her on the court and out of swimsuits @SInow @Reese10Angel @SI_Swimsuit Heeeeeeeelllllllllllllll nnaaahhhhhhShe's good at ball but let's keep her on the court and out of swimsuits

While the 21-year-old basketball superstar has received a lot of criticism for her swimsuit photo, many fans have given her words of support and encouragement.

Some of them liked the cover so much that they decided to become LSU fans!

Others have pointed out how Reese is still relevant. A lot of critics believed that she'd be forgotten shortly after winning the championship, but that's not the case.

"Haters keep hating and this young lady just keep winning," one Twitter user posted, which perfectly describes the situation Angel Reese is in.

Some fans believe that Reese has a chance to make a lot of money and retire thanks to basketball.

Many of Reese's supporters are happy that she's getting a lot of money and using her influence to make new deals.

Thanks to her deal with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Angel Reese's NIL value is now estimated at $1.4 million. This makes her the 10th most valuable athlete in the country.

When it comes to women athletes, Reese's NIL value ranks second. The only female player ahead of her is Livvy Dunne, whose value is estimated at $3.4 million value.

