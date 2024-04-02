“SHIT NOT LASTING 6 MONTHS”: NBA fans chatter as LeBron James' wife Savannah James pulls off hilarious April Fools’ Day stunt

After starting his own podcast with JJ Redick, LeBron James' wife Savannah James has started a show of her own. However, she decided to have some fun with the announcement in light of April Fool's Day.

In a clip posted on social media, Savannah and her new co-host discuss their new podcast titled "Everybody's Crazy." At first, it seems as though it will be the debut episode of their show. The two then quickly say it's an April Fool's joke and the podcast will be officially launching at the end of the month.

As this video made rounds online, NBA fans shared their thoughts on LeBron James' wife breaking into the podcast space.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Instagram reactions

Instagram reaction No. 2

Based on the clips posted, it seems that Savannah's podcast will be centered around giving advice. Patrons will have a chance to call in with their crazy stories, and the two hosts will react and give their thoughts on the situation.

LeBron James' wife Savannah is stepping into the spotlight

Despite being married to one of the biggest stars in the NBA, LeBron James' wife Savannah has stayed behind the scenes. With the launch of her podcast coming up, she is slowly starting to step out into the public eye more.

Some wives of pro athletes enjoy being on the scene, but that wasn't the case for Savannah for most of her marriage with LeBron. She prefered to be out of the public eye and put her time and energy into being a mother to her now three children.

During an interview last year, LeBron James' wife talked about wanting to be out of the spotlight. She admitted that she wasn't always comfortable showcasing herself to the world and liked being supportive from the sidelines.

“That time, to be honest, was spent pouring into my boys,” Savannah said. “I just really wanted to enjoy being a mom and supporting my husband. I wasn’t super comfortable with putting myself out like that.”

Savannah has been with the LA Lakers star for the entirety of his NBA career. The two met in high school, and have been dating ever since. In 2013, LeBron and Savannah decided to make things official and got married. Now, the couple share three children together.

LeBron has always been extremely grateful of the support he's gotten from his wife over the years. He even gave her a special shoutout during one of the biggest moments of his career. After surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list, LeBron mentioned Savannah as being "the real MVP."

Expand Tweet