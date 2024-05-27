"Should be arrested and thrown in a cell": Fans slam Karl Anthony Towns for striking Dereck Lively in the head

Dallas Mavericks rookie Dereck Lively and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns were involved in a worrisome moment during Sunday's game between their respective teams. Towns hit the Duke product on the head with his knee while going up for a rebound in the second quarter.

Lively left the game and never returned, with Daniel Gafford stepping in for him.

Fans had a lot to say about this situation, with some calling out the Dominican-American player for his decision to go for the ball while Lively was on the floor.

A group of them claimed Towns was trying to hurt somebody.

"Towns should be arrested and thrown in a cell," one fan said.

"First the knee to Lively's groin now a knee to the back of the head KATs desperate," another one wrote.

"KAT is trying to catch a murder charge tonight," a third fan added.

Others stated that there needed to be consequences for these actions.

Another fan noted that Towns' body control is anything but under control and he needs to do something about it.

"KAT lookin clumsy and sloppy as hell tonight. Get some body control," this fan wrote.

Dereck Lively has become an important presence on the court this postseason. So far this playoffs, Lively has averaged 8.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 blocks off the bench in 14 games.

Karl-Anthony Towns struggles as Mavericks take 3-0 lead without Dereck Lively

Even though Dereck Lively's early exit sounded the alarms within the Mavericks franchise, they had Daniel Gafford ready to step in and support the team for the rest of the game.

Gafford's presence proved to be key for the Texas team, as he attacked Rudy Gobert, scoring on the Frenchman with the help of Luka Doncic. Gafford even completed a clutch slam dunk to seal the game for the Mavericks.

Doncic and Kyrie Irving scored 33 points each to lead the team to a crucial win and a commanding 3-0 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Towns struggled from deep, going 0-8 from beyond the arc and only scoring 14 points. Towns has played poorly in this series, averaging just 15 points on 27.8% shooting from the field and 13% on 3-pointers.

The 116-107 win puts the Mavs in a privileged position as they are one win away from the NBA Finals. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have everything against them as they must become the first team in NBA history to return from a 3-0 deficit.