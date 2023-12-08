"Should be the in-season tournament logo": NBA fans go berserk on Tyrese Haliburton's stock as he knocks out Bucks in Las Vegas

Tyrese Haliburton is unquestionably the breakout young superstar in the NBA In-Season Tournament. A few days after his first career triple-double helped eliminate the Boston Celtics, he’s back at it again versus the Milwaukee Bucks. The All-Star guard was mesmerizing in leading the young Indiana Pacers past the veteran Bucks. Behind his leadership, scoring, passing and clutch gene, the Pacers are going to the finals of the inaugural competition.

Haliburton lit up the Bucks with 27 points, 15 assists, seven rebounds and one block. Perhaps the most impressive number was his zero turnovers. Despite all the attention on him, he never made a wrong pass and didn’t commit an unforced error.

Fans reacted on social media following Haliburton’s electric performance and the Pacers’ win:

“tyrese haliburton should be the in-season tournament logo”

Tyrese Haliburton’s three-pointer with 48.0 seconds left in the game gave the Indiana Pacers a 122-114 lead. The shot deflated the Milwaukee Bucks as they just couldn’t overcome their opponents’ poise and shotmaking in the crucial minutes of the game.

Haliburton, after making the shot, turned to the crowd at the T-Mobile Arena and said:

“I know what time it is.”

The young guard looked at his make-believe watch before pointing to his chest. It wasn’t lost on anyone that he pulled Damian Lillard’s celebration against Lillard and the Bucks.

Tyrese Haliburton was the key in the Indiana Pacers’ sizzling second quarter, and he was the reason his team won the game. The Milwaukee Bucks repeatedly mounted rallies, but the Pacers snuffed them out every single time. Myles Turner, Bruce Brown, TJ McConnell, Andrew Nembhard, Isaiah Jackson and Obi Toppin did their part in keeping their opponents at bay.

Still, the night belonged to Haliburton. The Pacers are moving on to the finals due to another virtuoso performance from the smooth point guard.

Tyrese Haliburton is staking his claim as the NBA’s new ‘Point God’

For years, Chris Paul has had the nickname “Point God” because of his incredible playmaking and impact on both ends of the floor. LeBron James wasn’t called the same, but he is arguably just as great and impactful.

That title may be on Tyrese Haliburton’s side now. “CP3” is now coming off the bench and playing a limited role for the Golden State Warriors. “King James” continues to be impressive, but he doesn’t orchestrate plays as often as he used to to. The LA Lakers are conserving him for crucial minutes.

Haliburton, meanwhile, is the engine that drives the Indiana Pacers from start to finish. He tops the NBA in assists and has the best assist-turnover ratio in the league. This is his third game with at least 25 points, 15 assists and zero turnovers. No one in league history has more than one such game.

Kevin Garnett once said that Tyrese Haliburton is in the conversation for the best point guard in the NBA. Many will not be surprised if the “Point God” moniker keeps coming up when he plays.