"Shoulda got the DPOY crown": NBA fans hilariously react to Kings' coach Mike Brown playing trap defense against Ja Morant 

On New Year's Eve, the Sacramento Kings found themselves matched up against the Memphis Grizzlies. NBA fans ended up having a field day with head coach Mike Brown after he helped play "defense" on Ja Morant.

At one point in the game, Morant found himself trapped in front of the Kings' bench. Along with having a defender on each side of him, Mike Brown was behind coaching his players. In an effort to get his defenders to be more active, he put his own hands up as well. Fans then jokingly began poking fun at his own defensive efforts.

Brown is in the middle of his second season has head coach in Sacramento. In his first year, he helped the franchise end their record-long playoff drought. After going 48-34 in the regular season, Brown received Coach of the Year for the second time in his career. The first time he won the award was in 2009 as coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Were the Sacramento Kings able to take down the Memphis Grizzlies?

Despite the comedic clip from head coach Mike Brown, the Sacramento Kings were able to take care of business against the Memphis Grizzlies. Thanks to a strong all-around performance from one of their stars, they were able to end 2023 on a high note.

Since getting Ja Morant back from his suspension the Grizzlies have managed to turn their season around slightly. That said, they could not overcome the Kings. Morant finished with just 17 points and three assists in the 123-92 loss.

As for Sacramento, Domantas Sabonis was one of the top performers in this matchup. He finished with a triple-double, posting a stat line of 13 points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists. De'Aaron Fox also played his part, putting up 24 points and four assists.

The pair of All-Stars both had strong outings, but neither led their team in scoring. That was Malik Monk, who came off the bench against Memphis. The potential Sixth Man of the Year candidate notched 27 points in just 21 minutes of action. Monk connected on 10 of his 13 shot attempts, including going 4-for-5 from beyond the arc.

With this win, Sacramento advances to 19-12 on the year. This record has them tied for fourth place in the Western Conference with the LA Clippers. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies find themselves in 13th place at 10-22.