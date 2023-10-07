“Silver, get to work big dawg”: Knicks fans lose it as Ashley Nicole Moss’ claims she would get booked for ‘indecent exposure’ if team wins title 

"Ambition" is just one of the words that may be used to describe Ashley Nicole Moss, sending New York Knicks fans into a frenzy with her playful social media post.

The sports analyst and face of Sports Illustrated is known for her lively sports commentary on television, radio and digital platforms. She has a sizable fan base of sports enthusiasts who value her opinions.

Moss reposted Alex.B's post and joked that if the Knicks won the championship, she would be arrested for "indecent exposure". That forced her fans to prompt the NBA commissioner to get to work immediately. Although she said that in jest, it reflects her high expectations and excitement for the Knicks this season.

Fans were quick to react to Moss' post. The idea of a Knicks championship sparked a wave of excitement and witty responses. One reaction from a fan caught attention. The playful nudge at Silver indicates the fan's eagerness for a successful season and a possible championship title for the Knicks, who tweeted:

"@AdamSilver get to work big dawg"

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Evaluating the Knicks' championship credentials

The New York Knicks enjoyed their greatest season in more than a decade, winning 47 games and a playoff series for the first time since 2012. They're already dealing with enormous expectations, and the bar will almost surely be higher than a second-round departure in 2024.

New York is unlikely to win the NBA Finals. However, with the likes of Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, they will hope to reach there in the near future. Julius Randle is an All-NBA player who could be the go-to option, while RJ Barrett stands out amid a group of backups. Moreover, point guard Brunson's outstanding performance has heightened fans' expectations for a great season this year.

That might be the reason why the Knicks are reportedly looking around for MVP candidates to join their ranks. However, they will have to wait for the next great to become available, as New York has only one opportunity at acquiring another core player.