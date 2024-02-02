"Sixers are HIS team, not that fraud Embiid’s": New All-Star Tyrese Maxey's career-high effort sends NBA Fans into raptures

Fresh off his first NBA All-Star selection, Philadelphia 76ers star point guard Tyrese Maxey put up a career-best performance against the Utah Jazz on Thursday. The 23-year-old’s big night had Sixers fans going ballistic with excitement.

Maxey finished with a career-high 51 points and seven 3-pointers on a blistering 63.0% shooting. This included him dropping 32 points in the first half alone.

Meanwhile, he led the shorthanded Sixers (30-17) to a 127-124 road victory. The win ended their season-worst four-game losing streak.

Philly was playing without its top player, superstar center Joel Embiid, who missed the contest due to a lateral meniscus injury in his left knee. The reigning MVP will reportedly be out through the weekend while his treatment plan is finalized.

In the meantime, the Sixers are relying heavily on Maxey, who showcased his potential as a No. 1 scoring option against the Jazz.

Maxey’s blazing-hot performance had Sixers fans proclaiming him a bona fide star.

“Tyrese Maxey is showing that the Sixers are HIS team, not that fraud Embiid’s,” one fan said.

“Tyrese Maxey IS and has BEEN a star. Love his game,” another said.

Below are some more of the top fan reactions to Maxey’s career-best 51-point performance:

Tyrese Maxey ecstatic about first All-Star selection

As for his thoughts on being named a 2024 Eastern Conference All-Star reserve on Thursday, Tyrese Maxey couldn’t contain his excitement.

Ahead of the Sixers’ matchup against the Jazz, Maxey was asked how it felt to receive the honor. He spoke about how he and his mother were in disbelief.

“It’s surreal, honestly,” Maxey said.

“It’s just crazy. It hasn’t even soaked in yet. My mom just called me, screaming in my ear. But thank y’all. Appreciate y’all.”

Maxey’s subsequent 51-point performance likely dispelled any doubts that he is deserving of the recognition.

The first-time All-Star has been one of the league’s top second options on a competitive Sixers team all season. Meanwhile, he remains the betting favorite to win the 2024 Most Improved Player of the Year award.

The 2020 No. 21 pick has increased his scoring average in each of his first four seasons and has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Through 43 games, Maxey is averaging 26.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.2 3-pointers per game on 45.4% shooting.

