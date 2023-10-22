"Skip Bayless is finished" - Undisputed Host gets roasted by NBA fans as LeBron James sends warning shot to trash-talkers

LeBron James has had his share of critics and trollers over his more than two decades in the NBA. Sometimes, he claps back at them with his performance before rubbing it in with a social media post. “King James” did it in the playoffs against Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies. After shutting up Brooks’ trash talk, the four-time champ trolled him on Instagram.

The LA Lakers superstar, however, hasn’t been without fault that he’s been ripped by fans and critics. He has often invited criticism like the way he asked detractors to keep up their energy. After a humiliating 2022-23 season where the Lakers failed to make the playoffs, James deleted the embarrassing post on “X.”

Still, he is keeping receipts regardless if he deserved criticism or not. In an interview with Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports, he said that “there will be a time when everybody will get it.”

LeBron James’ menacing words promptly gained reactions from basketball fans:

“skip bayless is finished”

Skip Bayless is perhaps James’ biggest and most notorious critic. “The Undisputed” host rarely fails to find something wrong in the four-time MVP’s performance every time he plays. Sometimes, Bayless is right on point. There are times, though, when he seems to be desperate to just take a shot at the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Heading into this season, there seems to be something brewing between the LA Lakers and the Denver Nuggets. Nikola Jokic’s team swept the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. After the series, James stunned many by hinting at retirement.

Several analysts lambasted LeBron James for his comments. Charles Barkley, who covered the playoffs for “Inside the NBA”, had this to say about what James did:

"I love LeBron, but he knew what he was doing. … I don't think he should have said anything about [retirement]. I was very disappointed."

Many inside the Denver Nuggets organization felt disrespected. They trolled LeBron James and the LA Lakers even during their championship parade celebration. Will the Nuggets “get it” from him next season? Basketball fans can’t wait for the season to start.

LeBron James claims he does not feel any extra motivation against the Denver Nuggets

The LA Lakers will open the 2023-24 NBA season on the road against the Denver Nuggets, who will be celebrating ring night. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Western Conference finalists will watch Nikola Jokic’s team get their well-deserved rewards for winning the championship.

James had this to say about Tuesday’s much-awaited game:

"I don't get motivated against the opponents pretty much anymore. I don't need it. I don't want to say I don't get motivated to play, because I do get motivated to go against the competition. I love competing against the best. But I don't need an individual or a team to motivate me. I'm self-motivated. I'm enough."

Expand Tweet

LeBron James said that he doesn’t know when his critics will get it. He does assure them that it will happen. He may not say it but he may have something extra for Tuesday night.