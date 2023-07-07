Skip Bayless is in the market for a new debate partner on his Fox Sports 1 show 'Undsiputed' after co-host Shannon Sharpe left the program. The long-time analyst has publicly called for Charles Barkley, who he has had a nearly 20 year feud with, to join the show. Speaking on his podcast, The Skip Bayless Show, the television personality stated:

"Charles Barkley would be my dream debate partner on 'Undisputed'... All I'd have to do is let Charles go first and listen to him make a fool of himself. I get to sit back and watch him walk himself right into an indefensible trap. I wouldn't even have to try so please, please, please Charles, come be this d**n idiot's debate partner. Please let me annihilate you on a daily basis. Ten times per show."

Bayless continued:

"Let me make barbecue chicken out of you as Shaq often says that he did of those that tried to guard him. Compared to my former formidable partner's, Steven A. [Smith] and Shannon [Sharpe], you Charles would be a one-man Washington Generals. You'd be a solo Shaqtin' a Fool on a daily basis. You'd be the equivalent of an Adam Morrison, an all-time draft bust. A bust that I would put straight into my debate Hall of Fame."

Check out Skip Bayless' full comments on Charles Barkley below (starting at the 9:03 mark):

Bayless added that he would pay Barkley's salary himself. He noted that the show will return on August 28th. While the television personality would love to have the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer join him, Barkley reportedly makes $10 million per year on 'Inside the NBA', $2 million more than Bayless makes on 'Undisputed'.

Why does Charles Barkley dislike Skip Bayless?

Skip Bayless and Charles Barkley have had a feud that has lasted nearly two decades and does not seem to be ending anytime soon. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer recently revealed the reason he is not a fan of the television personality. Speaking to Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes during a recent appearance on the ALL THE SMOKE podcast, Barkley stated:

"The way he has made his money and made his living, I have a problem with it because if you make it to the pros, you a hell of a player. I tell people, 'is everybody LeBron or KD? No, but that number 12 guy on a NBA team, his journey is amazing."

Check out Charles Barkley's comments on Skip Bayless below (starting at the 28:00 mark):

