"Snooping through the NBA scripts": Fans lose it as Patrick Mahomes' LeBron James prediction from 5 years ago resurfaces 

LeBron James could use some Patrick Mahomes II magic, especially after the 2x NFL champion's win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday sent the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years.

The star quarterback accurately predicted in 2019 that James would drop 45 points against the Indiana Pacers during the 2018 NBA playoffs. His scintillating performance saw the Cleveland Cavaliers stay unbeaten in the opening round of their postseason with a 105-101 win.

NBA fans reckoned Mahomes had impressive predicting skills, and some hoped that he would make some great plays predicting good times for James and the LA Lakers. One comment, though, was pretty spot-on.

"Bro was snooping through the NBA #scripts"

Here's a look at the quarterback's prediction:

And the comments followed soon after:

Patrick Mahomes II had a jaw-dropping prediction about LeBron James' performance

Mahomes is Super Bowl-bound and will take on the San Francisco 49ers, the same team they beat in 2020.

James, meanwhile, is hoping to win his fifth NBA championship this season, which will be his second with the Lakers. The Lakers recently completed a gritty and thrilling double-OT win over the Golden State Warriors, showcasing their intent to win and stay alive in the West.

The job is far from done, though, as the ninth-placed LA will need to string up a few more winsto avoid the play-in tournament and make the playoffs in a more comfortable seeding. Mahomes magic could be of great use again.

LeBron James shares his thoughts on Lakers' 145-144 double OT win over Warriors

Amid the Dejounte Murray trade rumors, the inconsistencies due to lack of continuity and a better playing identity, the Lakers held their own to get past Stephen Curry and Golden State.

LeBron James felt that it was aa settled roster that had the same starting lineup last season that did the job. According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, he said:

“We just have chemistry and we have a lot of minutes logged together, so we know what we want to do. It’s a team that was in the Western Conference finals last year and made some plays in the second round and things of that nature so, with myself, AR, Vando, D-Lo and AD, we just, we know where everybody is at and we work well together.”

The win improved the Lakers to 24-23. Up next, they hit the road for a five-game away stretch starting with the Houston Rockets.

They follow it up with matchups against the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks, and end with the Charlotte Hornets. All these contests will need the best version of LeBron James. Only time will tell if they can spring a good record before the All-Star break.

