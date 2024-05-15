"So that's why Brunsy balling out" - Knicks fans react as Billie Eilish makes courtside appearance for Game 5

The New York Knicks fans trooped to Madison Square Garden to cheer on their team against the Indiana Pacers in a pivotal Game 5. New York got whipped 121-89 on Monday and allowed Indiana to tie the series. A handful of A-listers are inside MSG to watch the action and to egg on the home team to continue holding the edge in the series.

One of those who sat at courtside was Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Billie Eilish. The “No Time To Die” hitmaker is a known Knicks fan and was greeted with cheers when she was featured on the big screen.

Basketball fans promptly reacted to her presence at courtside:

“So that’s why Brunsy ballin out”

A fan thought one of Brunson’s teammates would also have a big night:

“Josh Hart about to pop off”

Another fan declared what the actress’ smile was all about:

“Smile of victory.”

@FreddieSmithIII was out of words to describe her presence:

“Ok fire”

Jalen Brunson was indeed on fire tonight for Knicks fans. The lefty guard already had 28 points in just 22 minutes to go with four assists and two rebounds. He was the biggest reason the home team took a 69-54 lead before the halftime break.

Josh Hart was also invaluable in the first half for New York with a 12-point, eight-rebound and two-assist display. Hart was a big part of the hosts' dominance inside the paint, outscoring the Pacers 38-22. Although Tom Thibodeau had an undersized unit for most of the first half, it outrebounded Indiana 27-11, including 12-2 offensively.