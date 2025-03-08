"So scared he runs to his ex": Fans react as Stephen A. Smith reportedly reunites with Skip Bayless after getting confronted by LeBron James

Veteran analyst Stephen A. Smith reportedly filmed an episode of The Skip Bayless Show podcast with Skip Bayless on Friday. According to Front Office Sports, the episode will air next week, marking the first time the two have collaborated since Bayless left First Take in the summer of 2016.

Ad

Fans quickly took to social media after the report broke, with many speculating about the timing of the episode. It was reportedly taped just one day after LeBron James publicly confronted Smith during the Lakers' home game against the New York Knicks on Thursday.

"So scared he runs to his ex," a fan commented.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Lebron biggest opps settling their beef to join forces is crazy lmao," commented another fan.

"LOL I wonder what they could have possibly talked about?!," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"They are gonna break viewership ratings. I will be tuned in they always had good chemistry/balance. This will give Stephen A. Smith a chance to praise LeBron since Skip Bayless will not give LeBron any credit," wrote another fan.

"Bro got checked by Bron and ran straight to Skip," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"stephen a trying to find help to take down bron," said another fan.

LeBron James confronted Stephen A. Smith over remarks on Bronny James

Social media erupted on Thursday night when LeBron James stood up from his seat on the Lakers bench and walked over to Stephen A. Smith. The veteran analyst was seated in the front row, just a few chairs away from the Lakers bench, watching the action unfold at Crypto.com Arena.

During a timeout, LeBron walked directly up to Smith and confronted him over comments he made about his son, Bronny James, on television. While Smith addressed the situation on Friday during his podcast and on First Take, LeBron is yet to publicly comment on the incident.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback