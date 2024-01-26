"Something's fishy" - NBA fans in splits over Ben Simmons surprisingly on brink of NBA return after G-league grind

Brooklyn Nets fans have been eagerly waiting for the return of Ben Simmons and it seems that the wait may finally be over. According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, there is growing optimism that the three-time All-Star may return to the Nets lineup as soon as Jan. 29 against the Utah Jazz.

Simmons has been out for nearly two and a half months due to a lower back nerve impingement and has only played six games this season for the Nets, averaging career-low numbers of 6.5 points and a career-high 10.8 rebounds.

He last played on Nov. 6 against the Milwaukee Bucks, tallying two points, 15 rebounds and four assists in a 129-125 loss.

According to Wojnarowski, Simmons is set to engage in practice with the Long Island G-League affiliate of the Nets over the weekend. Assuming there are no setbacks, his return is anticipated on Monday.

The announcement of Simmons' impending return surprised fans, prompting some to question whether he could maintain good health throughout his comeback.

“Either this guy has the worst back of all time or something’s fishy,” one fan said.

Fans are divided in their reactions, with some expressing excitement for Simmons' return, while others are skeptical about his ability to be active for the struggling Nets.

While Ben Simmons may be far from his peak, the Nets have reason to be optimistic about the impact he could make. This is especially crucial given the team's recent struggles, which have resulted in them slipping to the 11th spot in the Eastern Conference with a 17-26 record.

Nets are optimistic Ben Simmons could return to former form

Ben Simmons averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists in 275 games for the 76ers in his career.

Since his rookie season in 2017-18, where he played 81 games, he has played fewer games almost every year. He played 79, 57 and 58 games the next three years before missing the entire 2021-22 season.

In 2022-23, he was able to appear in 42 games. Injuries have limited him to six games so far this season.

Before the start of the season, Nets general manager Sean Marks said the team was still optimistic about Simmons.

“I think the hope is that he returns to that (All-Star) level of play," Marks said (h/t NBACentral on X).

"I mean, if he was 35 years old, I wouldn’t honestly be able to tell you that. But I think knowing that he’s mid-20s and he has still hopefully not reached his prime, we’ve gotta make sure he can get back out there and get back to that form. And hopefully we see we see his game even evolve past that. But health is going to be the key to him.”

Simmons will turn 27 on July 20.

