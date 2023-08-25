Spain vs Ivory Coast Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

Spain, the reigning World Cup champions, will open their defense of the title on Aug. 26 against Ivory Coast. The Spaniards will be just the third team to win back-to-back crowns in the history of the tournament if they win another gold medal.

La Roja will be without veteran point guard and 2019 FIBA World Cup MVP Ricky Rubio. Still, they have a deep and talented lineup that includes the Hernangomez brothers, Willy and Juancho, Usman Garuba, Rudy Fernandez, Sergio Llull and Santi Aldama.

Minus Rubio, the Spaniards won EuroBasket 2022 so they know how to navigate a tough tournament without one of its savviest leaders. Juan Nunez is expected to play a key role without the NBA veteran playmaker and Lorenzo Brown, the team’s best player in the Euros.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Standing first in the way of the Spaniards will be Ivory Coast. Despite being ranked 42nd by FIBA, the Africans will not just lie down without a fight.

The Elephants will be led by Vafessa Fofana, the veteran Souleymane Diabate and Maxence Dadiet. All three played well in the African qualification games and are expected to carry the cudgels for the team once again.

Spain is the strongest team in Group G. Second place is expected to be a dogfight between Brazil and Iran. While the Ivory Coast is a heavy underdog on paper, they will give their best to make their country proud.

Spain's FIBA World Cup roster

Alberto Diaz

Rudy Fernandez

Dario Brizuela

Victor Claver

Santiago Aldama

Willy Hernangomez

Usman Garuba

Alex Abrines

Sergio Llull

Juan Nunez

Juancho Hernangomez

Joel Parra

Ivory Coast's FIBA World Cup roster

Assemian Moulare

Charles Abouo

Bazoumana Kone

Amidou Sidibe

Patrick Tape

Maxence Dadiet

Mike Fofana

Vafessa Fofana

Solo Diabate

Cedric Bah

Nisre Zouzoua

Jean Philippe Dally

Prediction

Losing Ricky Rubio and Lorenzo Brown will sting. The two have been Spain's best players over two consecutive big competitions. How much their absences will mean to the defending champs' title defense could be known later in the tournament.

On paper, they are the overwhelming favorites to beat Ivory Coast, who lacks NBA talent. Santi Aldama could become the next big star for La Roja. The Memphis Grizzlies forward is both talented and versatile. His game is tailor-made for international tournaments.

Juan Nunez might be the key to the Spaniards' success. Filling in the shoes of Rubio and Brown will be crucial to their success.

The Ivory Coast, ranked 42nd by FIBA, are massive underdogs. They may even be playing in front of a hostile crowd as the Indonesians could root for Spain's more popular NBA players.

A win by the Africans will be one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

Players to watch

Vafessa Fofana had a solid 2019 World Cup in China. It will be interesting to see if he can carry that form four years later against the defending champs.

Santi Aldama, the Hernangomez brothers, Juan Nunez and Rudy Fernandez will be the players to watch out for Spain.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)