"Spida = Playoff Riser": NBA fans erupt as Donovan Mitchell stages a stunning Cavs' comeback with 40-point outburst to clinch Game 7 win vs. Magic

The Cleveland Cavaliers punched their ticket to the second round of the 2024 NBA Eastern Conference playoffs on Sunday with a Game 7 victory over the Orlando Magic, thanks to the stellar play by Donovan Mitchell. The five-time NBA All-Star showed why he is the team's highest-paid player and the Cavs are cashing in on the investment.

Scoring 39 points along with nine rebounds, five assists and a block to lead the Cavaliers, Mitchell helped the team make a comeback from a 16-point deficit, and it set the internet on fire, showing admiration for the basketball star.

Brett James, a beat writer for the Magic, tipped his hat to Donovan Mitchell after beating a young and upcoming NBA team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Respect to Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs for an incredible series, and best of luck to them moving forward," James posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Averaging 44.5 points in Games 6 and 7, a fan admired how Mitchell steps up his game when it is needed the most in the playoffs.

"Spida = Playoff Riser," posts Kay Akerele.

Another fan seems to have been disappointed with Mitchell falling short of breaking Allen Iverson's scoring record in playoff Games 6 and 7.

"Am I the only one who was kinda bummed out that Donovan Mitchell was just 2 points shy of breaking AI's record for games 6 and 7?" posts @ThiagoRiuquiu.

A basketball aficionado was astonished at how Mitchell turned things around for the Cavs to steal the pivotal Game 7 against the Magic.

"Donovan Mitchell showed real leadership out there. Team looked like they were going to fold, then he gave them ONE good quarter that changed everything," wrote Law Murray.

Expand Tweet

A post by Lil Twist Goat on X reminded basketball fans that Mitchel was nursing a bummed knee and managed to average 44.5 points in the last two games.

"Words can’t express what he did these last two games. On a bad knee against an amazing defense just willing the team to victory, special player just an absolute winner. Glad his teammates stepped up big tonight too," said @hiphoptwist.

Expand Tweet

Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland Cavaliers to a playoff win since the LeBron James era

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers go side by side with each other when fans talk about basketball history. However, Donovan Mitchell is etching his name as well, giving the Ohio-based team something to look forward to in the future.

Checking on the team's history sans James' achievements in Cleveland, this victory by the Cavs against the Magic is their first playoff series win since 1993 when the team had Brad Daugherty and Mark Price.

Expand Tweet

Through this win, the Cleveland Cavaliers are moving up to battle the well-rested powerhouse Boston Celtics two days after Game 7 on Tuesday, May 7, at TD Garden. The live television broadcast is handled by TNT and will begin coverage at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.