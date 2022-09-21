“I love that dude” - Steph Curry admits he was interested in a Kevin Durant return to Golden State

Steph Curry is the subject of a cover story in the new issue of Rolling Stone. He became the second Golden State Warriors player to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone, following in the footsteps of Kevin Durant in 2016. Curry is also only the fifth NBA player with his own cover in the magazine's entire history.

There just haven’t been a lot of basketball players on the Rolling Stone cover. Before Kareem Abdul-Jabbar appeared with Cheech and Chong in 1978, there hadn’t been a single NBA player to grace the cover.

We had to wait 15 years for another NBA player to appear on the cover when Shaquille O’Neal did it in November 1993. Dennis Rodman made the cover a few years later in December 1996. Michael Jordan was part of a montage of over a hundred people on a 2006 edition of the cover.

Steph Curry interested in teaming up with Durant once again

Curry gave a wide-ranging interview about his philanthropy and activism, his mental health, and of course, Kevin Durant. The baby-faced assassin confirmed that the Warriors discussed adding Durant after he asked the Nets for a trade this summer.

"I was never hesitant. The idea of playing with KD and knowing who he is as a person, from our history in those three years, I think KD’s a really good dude. I think he is misunderstood.

I think he has had certain things happen in his life that hurt his ability to trust people around him, in a sense of making him feel safe at all times. So all of those things, I understand, having played with him and gotten to know him. I love that dude"

While he believes the Warriors can win another NBA title as constructed, Curry admits he would fully embrace Durant returning to Golden State.

"If anyone’s saying you wouldn’t entertain that conversation - no disrespect to anyone on our team - but you don’t know how things work."

Unfortunately, the Nets were never really interested in trading Kevin Durant. KD had initially requested a trade from the franchise on June 30. He started making cryptic comments on social media, and then reportedly pressured the franchise to fire head coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. None of that swayed Brooklyn to part with their controversial superstar.

There is a lot to take away from Steph’s comments. First, the Warriors are very confident in their team culture. They don’t seem worried about players feeling resentful when they are attached to trade rumors. The organization is confident everyone will maintain their professionalism.

In the same manner, they don’t seem concerned about rostering three players - Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Jordan Poole - entering the final season of their contracts in 2022-23. All three could end up in the free agent market next offseason.

Steph also gave his thoughts on Donald Trump, who famously disinvited the Warriors to the White House after they won the NBA title. Curry said Trump’s rhetoric:

“Has a tone of divisiveness that doesn’t have a place in our country.”

The write-up also features his thoughts on gun control, abortion and other hard-hitting topics.

Curry and his Golden State Warriors kick off their 2022-23 NBA season against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 18.

