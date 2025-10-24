  • home icon
  Stephen A. Smith Doubles Down on Donald Trump Comments After Kash Patel's Public Call-Out

Stephen A. Smith Doubles Down on Donald Trump Comments After Kash Patel’s Public Call-Out

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Oct 24, 2025 02:35 GMT
NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith doubled down on his comments that Thursday's FBI arrests were part of US President Donald Trump's revenge agenda against NBA players.

On an episode of ESPN's "First Take" on Thursday, Smith claimed the federal investigation was backed by Trump's revenge, saying that the president is "coming."

The FBI arrested 34 individuals allegedly involved in sports betting and rigged gambling operations, which included Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and former NBA player Damon Jones.

On Thursday's "The Ingraham Angle" on Fox, host Laura Ingraham asked FBI Director Kash Patel about Smith's remarks.

"I’m the FBI director," Patel said. "I decide which arrests to conduct and which not to conduct. That may be the single dumbest thing I’ve ever heard out of anyone in modern history, and I live most of my time in Washington, D.C."

In response to Patel, Smith re-tweeted a clip of Patel's Fox interview and doubled down on his belief in Trump's revenge agenda against the league.

"Nothing to get ahead of here, people!" Smith wrote. "I never denied or failed to mention that this FBI Investigation has been going on for years. I said Trump wasn’t inclined to stop it. He’s sparing no one because the man isn’t playing. He’s coming!! In no way am I attempting to even have an opinion on the legitimacy of this matter.
"I don’t know the facts of the case. I’m just saying don’t expect POTUS to spare anyone on this matter. And I stand by that. That’s all!"
In the same interview, Patel said that the investigations have been "going on for some time."

Stephen A. Smith warns that the WNBA might be next

On Thursday's episode of "First Take," ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said that the WNBA might be next on US President Donald Trump's alleged agenda for revenge.

"Don't be surprised if the WNBA is next on his list," Smith said (Timestamp: 13:50). "Because when you've got all these protests going on out there, protesting against him. ... This man is coming, he's coming. And I've been saying it for a long time. For me, this is the latest nugget of evidence.
"I'm watching a press conference with the director of the FBI, tell me when we've seen that? We’ve seen accusations before. We’ve seen athletes get in trouble with the law before. You don’t see the director of the FBI having a press conference. It’s not coincidental. It’s not an accident. It’s a statement, and it’s a warning that more is coming."
The NBA put Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier on leave following the arrests. In a statement, the league said that it is cooperating with federal authorities amid the ongoing investigations.

Billups and Rozier were reportedly released from custody late Thursday on certain conditions, which include a "substantial" bond, surrendering their passports, travel restrictions and a prohibition on any gambling activities. Both men are scheduled to appear in a federal courthouse at later dates.

