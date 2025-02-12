Stephen A. Smith makes his feelings clear on Kevin Durant's legacy after historic milestone

Kevin Durant hit another historic milestone when the Phoenix Suns star scored his 26th point against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. Converting a routine free throw toward the end of the third quarter may not have seemed like a monumental moment, but it certainly was. With that shot, Durant reached 30,000 points, becoming only the eighth player in NBA history to achieve the feat.

A 34-point outing at the Footprint Center took Durant's career total to 30,008 points. Furthermore, KD reached the milestone in his 1,101st career outing per NBA.com, tying him as the third-fastest to get into the 30K club with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The 17,071 fans in attendance rose to honor the NBA legend shortly after he crossed the 30,000 mark.

Well-known media personality and NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith was praised for the talented forward following his special night.

"This is a top-10 player of all time. This is a top-three scorer in the history of basketball," said Smith.

KD has proven that he can excel in all facets of the game. He is a complete player, capable of scoring, passing, dribbling and playing defense at a high level. Stephen A. Smith goes on to compliment Durant's extensive skillset.

"This is who we are talking about when we talk about Kevin Durant. A 6-11, 7-footer, with a handle, with a perimeter game, with a 3-point shot, with a mid-range game, with free throw shooting excellence as well and we didn't even bring up his defense," said Smith.

Over an 18-year career, Kevin Durant has put together an impressive resume. The 36-year-old is a 15-time All-Star and was named the league MVP in 2014. He has won two NBA titles and was named the final MVP following both championships. Durant is also the only male athlete to win four Olympic medals in basketball.

Kevin Durant discusses reaching LeBron James and the 40,000-point mark

Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson guards Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant at Footprint Center. (Credits: IMAGN)

Following Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, it was only natural that reporters questioned Kevin Durant on hitting the 40,000-point total. LeBron James currently sits atop the all-time points charts with a whopping 41,623 points and is the only player to achieve the feat.

Durant remained humble when addressing the reports, stating that his goal was to stay healthy and consistent on the court.

"I don't know if I can get there. That's what makes LeBron's rise to the top pretty special, said Durant. "So I'm trying to stay consistent and see what happens."

Durant joked that he would need to score approximately 2,000 points per season to reach 40,000 eventually. Between 2009 and 2014, he recorded 2,000 or more points yearly, so reaching 40,000 is not inconceivable for the gifted shooter.

Kevin Durant is currently No. 8 on the all-time scoring list. Wilt Chamberlain (31,419; No. 7) is directly ahead of him, followed by Dirk Nowitzki (31,560; No. 6). As things stand, KD and King James (41,623; all-time leader) are the only two active scorers in the top 10 all-time table.

