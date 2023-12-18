Stephen A. Smith namechecks R. Kelly as he reveals his favorite song of all time: "Sorry a** in prison, pedophile that he is"

NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith revealed his favorite song of all time: "Dedicated" namechecking American singer and songwriter R.Kelly, who wrote the song. Kelly has been sentenced to 31 years in prison after getting convicted for three child pornography charges and three charges of enticing a minor.

"I can say this now, because his sorry a** is in prison, pedophile that he is, that's R.Kelly," said Smith. "The song is dedicated. That's probably my favorite all-time song.

"Dedicated (is my favorite song), because every time I listen to it, I think about my mother, who passed away 2017. Greatest woman I have ever known," Stephen A. Smith said.

Stephen A. Smith not impressed by Ja Morant's press conference

Ja Morant is preparing for his season debut with the Memphis Grizzlies after missing the first 25 games due to suspension. Morant will be available for Tuesday's road game vs the New Orleans Pelicans as he aims to help the Grizzlies bounce back from their poor 6-18 start.

During a recent episode of his podcast, "The Stephen A. Smith Show", he said that he's unimpressed by what Morant said.

"He was vague. That's why you saw the Commercial Appeal in Memphis and others say 'The hell with your word, show us,'" Stephen A. Smith said (segment starts at 33:40 mark).

"It was definitely tough," Ja Morant told media on Friday, via ESPN. "Some horrible days. It was tough, but like I said, to start this with the support that I had throughout this process, it definitely helped me a lot. It's pretty much all I could lean on at that time."

"Obviously basketball is something I've been doing pretty much my whole life. Something that's therapeutic for me. Obviously taking that away, it makes it tougher. But I had the right people around me, from my family to the organization and to my other partners that helped me along in process."

Ja Morant will play his first game in almost eight months after the Grizzlies got eliminated by the LA Lakers in six games in the opening round of the NBA playoffs.

The league suspended him for his off-court issues, but it appears that he has now left all that behind and is ready for a fresh start. Morant is coming off a season averaging 26.2 ppg and 8.1 rpg.