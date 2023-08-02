Stephen A. Smith would rather work with Shannon Sharpe over Skip Bayless for one particular reason

Stephen A. Smith kept it short when asked if he would work with former First Take co-host Skip Bayless again. Smith rejected that possibility, but it had nothing to do with his relationship with Bayless. The ESPN analyst laid out several reasons behind his choice of not working with Bayless again during an appearance on "It Is What It Is."

"No," said Smith when asked if he would work with Skip again. "But that has nothing to do with Skip."

Smith cleared the air, saying he wouldn't stop somebody else from working with Bayless. He then added why he wouldn't work again with his former co-host, saying:

"My life has moved in a different direction. I'm not just the host of First Take. I'm the executive producer. I got my own production company. I got my own podcast that I own and operate. I'm doing a little acting these days ... I'm doing a lot of things now, and it's important to me I do that on my own now.

"When I think about me on First Take, honestly, I view myself as somebody that's facilitating success for a whole bunch of people that I'm bringing on the show."

Stephen A. Smith burst onto the scene courtesy of Skip Bayless, so he knows how crucial it is for rising entities in his industry to have mentors like him. Bayless is a more experienced and established professional, so it wouldn't make sense for Smith to work with his former co-host at this stage.

He has reached Bayless' level or even edged him in some areas, so not having someone look over his shoulders while he develops his ventures is the ideal decision.

Shannon Sharpe appears to be someone Stephen A. Smith wouldn't mind working with

Based on Stephen A. Smith's comments on why he wouldn't work with Skip Bayless, it seems like the former wouldn't have any problems having Shannon Sharpe as his co-host. Sharpe recently left Fox Sports after seven successful years as Bayless' co-host on the famous debate show "Undisputed."

It was Sharpe's first step in the media industry as a prominent figure. The pro-football Hall of Famer is now a free agent. Rumors suggest he could link up with Stephen A. at ESPN and join him on "First Take." Sharpe appears to have the tenacity and skills to debate with someone like Stephen A.

He showed that during his stint, sitting opposite Skip Bayless, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Sharpe end up sitting opposite Stephen A. Smith this fall.

