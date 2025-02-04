Stephon Castle's mother drops 1-word reaction to Spurs rookie's thunderous dunk vs Ja Morant-led Grizzlies

San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle showcased his hops on Monday against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Castle's mother couldn't believe what happened ahead of her son's participation in the 2025 Slam Dunk Contest during the All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.

With the Spurs down by 21 points in the second quarter, Castle injected a jolt of energy with a monster slam over Santi Aldama. Morant was trailing and even thought about going after the block, but it would have been too late, as the rookie had already hammered it down.

Quannette Castle, the mother of Stephon, reacted to her son's one-handed jam on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Geesh…"

The facial slam happened with less than three minutes left in the first half, with the San Antonio Spurs down 58-37. Chris Paul initiated the fastbreak, with Stephon Castle trailing behind him. Santi Aldama was left alone on defense, so he had to make a choice.

Paul made a quick pass to his right to Castle, who jumped and threw down a powerful dunk on the Spanish star. It silenced the FedEx Forum crowd and injected a bit of energy into the San Antonio Spurs.

Here's the video of Castle's poster jam:

Despite the momentum-swinging nature of the dunk, the San Antonio Spurs were unable to make a comeback and get the win. They succumbed to a 128-109 defeat, with Ja Morant finishing with 25 points, 11 assists and three steals. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 31 points and six rebounds, while Zach Edey added 16 points and 14 rebounds.

As for the Spurs, Stephon Castle continued his stellar first season with 21 points, five rebounds and six assists. He also had five turnovers, which is a part of the growing pains of a rookie. Victor Wembanyama put up 27 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

Stephon Castle excited to participate in the 2025 Slam Dunk Contest

The Slam Dunk Contest used to be the most anticipated event in the NBA All-Star Weekend, but it has lost its luster because of the lack of creativity and star power. This year's event will feature defending two-time champ Mac McClung, Stephon Castle, Matas Buzelis and Andre Jackson Jr.

Castle is excited to showcase his dunking skills in San Francisco, telling the San Antonio Express-News that it's going to be a fun event.

"It's going to be fun to be a part of it now, for sure, especially with some people I know too," Castle said.

"I feel like nowadays people talk about the stars not wanting to be in a dunk contest, the bigger name guys kind of turning it down every year, but I feel like it just gives opportunities for us younger guys to showcase what we can do."

Castle and Buzelis competed against each other in the McDonalds All-American Dunk Contest when they were in high school.

