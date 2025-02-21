Stephon Castle stats tonight: How did Spurs rookie fare in 1st game after eventful All-Star weekend? (Feb. 20)

Stephon Castle emerged as one of the standout performers of All-Star Weekend, competing on all three nights of the event. His team secured victory in the Rising Stars Game, he finished as the runner-up in the Slam Dunk Contest and he put up a strong fight against seasoned players in the All-Star Game.

However, as he and the San Antonio Spurs resumed regular-season play, they were met with the unfortunate news that Victor Wembanyama would miss the remainder of the season due to a blood clot in his shoulder.

Fortunately for San Antonio, Castle remains a bright spot for the franchise. Though he plays a different position, the rookie is the leading candidate for Rookie of the Year and continues to showcase his versatile skill set.

Coming off the bench, Castle checked in midway through the first quarter and made an immediate impact. He closed the period with a pair of free throws, a floater, and a dunk, helping the Spurs take a 31-21 lead.

Phoenix responded in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to six points by halftime. Royce O’Neal and Kevin Durant combined for 25 points in the opening half to fuel the Suns’ comeback attempt.

For the Spurs, De’Aaron Fox led the way in the first half with 13 points, while Stephon Castle and Chris Paul contributed eight each. Below are Castle’s complete stats.

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Stephon Castle 15:44 8 7 1 3 9 33.3 0 3 0.0 2 2 100 2 5 2 0 0 1 5

Stephon Castle reflects on his All-Star weekend experience

Between the Rising Stars Challenge, Slam Dunk Contest and All-Star Game, Stephon Castle had a packed schedule over All-Star Weekend. Despite the heavy workload, the Spurs rookie considered his first All-Star experience a major success.

“I'd say it was a successful weekend. I got to participate in events all three days,” Castle said.

While the All-Star festivities drew criticism for their format and production, Castle made the most of his opportunity.

He was named MVP of the Rising Stars Game, finished second in the dunk contest to Mac McClung — who claimed his third straight title — and continued to showcase his talent against Shaq’s OGs in the All-Star Game.

“As a rookie, I feel like that's a successful weekend.”

Stephon Castle averages 12.9 points, 3.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds this season and is the current betting favorite for Rookie of the Year.

