"Still have a brighter future than the Bulls": NBA fans go berserk as Detroit Pistons drop 11th straight game vs. Raptors

The Detroit Pistons lost their 11th straight game on Sunday, getting blown out 142-113 by the Toronto Raptors to drop to a league-worst 2-12 record. The poor showing left NBA fans mocking the Pistons for their ineptitude.

Detroit allowed seven Raptors players to score 12+ points. Meanwhile, Toronto recorded a franchise-record 44 assists, more than the Pistons’ number of made field goals (39).

Following the game, fans questioned how the Pistons are so bad despite all of their young talent:

“That takes serious skill. [They're] giving [the San Antonio] Spurs [a] run for their money at being [the] worst team in [the] NBA,” one fan said.

“How are they this bad when they have talent?” another said.

Many also called out first-year Pistons coach Monty Williams:

“Free Cade [Cunningham], Monty is a loser,” one fan said.

“78 million American dollars,” another said, referencing Williams’ massive coaching salary.

However, one Chicago Bulls fan offered a sliver of hope for the Pistons, saying that their future is still better than the Bulls’ future. The Bulls are one of two teams that Detroit has beaten this season.

“They still have a brighter future than the Bulls,” the fan said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to the Pistons’ 11th straight loss:

Monty Williams on Detroit Pistons dropping 11th straight game

Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams

Following Sunday’s loss, Monty Williams spoke about his team’s early-season struggles. Williams said that Detroit’s young roster is getting a reality check regarding the NBA’s competition level. He then called on his team to be more competitive:

“I think a few of our guys are dealing with how hard the league is,” Williams said.

“When you’re dealing with it, the one thing you can control is your competition level. I didn’t see that across the board tonight.”

Pistons star guard Cade Cunningham was later asked about his coach’s comments, saying that the Pistons shouldn’t have to be asked to compete. Cunningham was the only Detroit starter to finish in double digits in scoring (18 points) against Toronto.

“That should be the last thing that needs to be asked of us or talked about, is how hard we compete. That should be a given.” Cunningham said.

Cunningham added that the Pistons can’t keep acting like they have everything figured out, as they have been abysmal over their first 14 games:

“We’ve got to be realistic about the situation,” Cunningham said.

“It’s hard to just be like, ‘Oh, we’re good, we’re good,’ because we’re bad. We’ve got to address that.”

Things won’t get any easier for Detroit anytime soon, though. Up next for the Pistons (2-12) is a matchup against the defending champion Denver Nuggets (9-4) on Monday.

