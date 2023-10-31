"Still doesn’t have a left hand": NBA fans still unimpressed at Jaylen Brown who explodes against Wizards

All-Star Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is one of the best players in the NBA due to his talent on the court. However, he's always been criticized by fans for the way he's struggled at times, even when the Boston Celtics have won their games.

The Celtics took on the Washington Wizards tonight and they dominated in the first half. At one point, the score was 73-39, in favor of Brown's team. That helped them have the edge against the Wizards in the second half. The 6-foot-7 forward had 36 points and six rebounds, knocking down eight threes in the game.

Even with their win and Brown's stellar outing, the fans weren't impressed with how he's performed. Fans have been criticizing his ball-handling skills, especially how he dribbles with his left hand, which many have used when giving criticism to the NBA star.

Here are some fans who shared their thoughts on Brown's performance:

"Still doesn’t have a left hand," a fan reacted.

One fan still hasn't moved on from Brown getting a $304 contract extension.

"Still incredibly overpaid..."

Another fan kept receipts of how Brown performed in the playoffs.

"Show game 7 vs heat"

Here are the rest of the fans who had something to say about the two-time All-Star.

Earlier in the game against the New York Knicks, Brown showed signs of struggle in scoring(11 points on 4-11 shooting and 0-4 from three). With his performance tonight, it could be a sign that he's gotten everything figured out. The 2022-23 All-NBA player is currently averaging 19.0 points, 6.0, and 3.0 assists while making 27.3% from the three-point area.

Jaylen Brown's aggressiveness is helping him find his rhythm

Most stars are struggling early this season, which isn't surprising and happens to many. Jaylen Brown had the same experience in the first game of the regular season, going for 11 points, six rebounds, and five assists, while shooting 36.4% from the field.

Brown had 27 points, six rebounds, and an assist in the second game to help the Celtics win the game. The All-Star forward is happy with how he performed and talked about how his aggressiveness has been a huge help as of late.

"I was just being aggressive," said Brown, "That was it. Felt like I had some good looks that didn’t go down, but stayed with it and I was able to come out and make some shots down the line. Just being aggressive, kind of finding your flow, but just being aggressive every time you touch the ball."

The season is still in its early days and Brown can start to find his rhythm in his bid to reach the NBA Finals along with his fellow All-Star teammate Jayson Tatum.

