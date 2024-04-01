"Stockton's assists will be broken" - NBA fans hyped as James Harden hits another milestone on all-time assists list

James Harden climbed up to No. 14 on the NBA's all-time assists in the LA Clippers' 130-118 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Harden finished with 10 assists in game, cruising past Rajon Rondo on the list. Fans online rejoiced following another career milestone for the former MVP.

Harden moved past Rondo late in the second quarter when he passed the ball to Russell Westbrook, who drove to the basket and made a tough layup plus the foul. It was Harden's seventh assist of the night as the Clippers were in complete control of the game.

The 34-year-old star only had three assists in the second half, but the game was already over at that point. The next on the list is Rod Strickland, who currently has 399 more assists. Harden will likely move ahead of him next season.

Some fans online celebrated James Harden's recent achievement, which is a rare occurrence since a lot were turned off by the former MVP's trade demands in the past few years. One fan was so hyped that he thought Harden has a shot at breaking John Stockton's record.

The fan wrote:

"Still think it's possible that Stockton's assists will be broken."

Another fan had a realistic expectation of Harden finishing in the Top 10 once he retires from the NBA:

"Unsure how many years Harden wants to continue playing, but Top 10 will be tough if he doesn't play a few more years."

This fan wrote something that might be in the minds of many:

"Everyone just competing for second place. No one seems close to Stockton."

Here are other reactions to Harden's historic night:

Can James Harden break John Stockton's assists record?

James Harden doesn't have enough years left to break John Stockton's assists record. Harden still needs 8,219 assists to surpass the Utah Jazz legend, which is more than his current total at the age of 34. It's going to be impossible to break for the former MVP, as well as any NBA player ever.

Stockton played in the NBA for 19 seasons and averaged 10.5 assists in his career. He's also known for his durability, playing an entire season 17 out of his 19 years in the league. He has only missed a total of 22 games in his career, which is an absurd number considering how rampant load management is in the NBA right now.

If a player wants to break Stockton's record, he has to average at least 10 assists per game for 20 seasons. He also needs to be durable to even have a chance, which makes the potentially unbreakable.

