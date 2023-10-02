"Stop posting this Lex Luthor a** photo" - NBA fans hilariously roast Portland Trail Blazers for demanding 4-5 first-round picks for Jrue Holiday

NBA fans were sent into a spiral Sunday following the latest news regarding the Portland Trail Blazers. Similar to their initial trade conversations with Damian Lillard, the front office had a high asking price for their newest acquired All-Star.

After acquiring Jrue Holiday from the Milwaukee Bucks in the Lillard trade, the Portland Trail Blazers quickly got to work on finding him a new home. As an All-Star level player still in his prime, Holiday made little sense on a rebuilding team. In the end, he was traded to Boston Celtics to join forces with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Following the trade, reports emerged that the Blazers wanted four or five first-round picks for Holiday. This absurd asking price led to NBA fans bashing the front office on social media.

In the end, Portland ended up landing a solid return package for Holiday. Along with multiple draft picks, they landed reigning Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon and center Robert Williams.

The Portland Trail Blazers did well with their trades this offseason

This summer, the Portland Trail Blazers found themselves in a position no team wants to be in. That being having a superstar player that wishes to be traded. Now that both deals have been finalized, the front office can be gauged on how they did.

Overall, it's hard to argue the Blazers didn't get a good return for Damian Lillard. They walked away with a blue-chip prospect in Deandre Ayton, along with multiple first-round picks and young players. Most importantly, they cleared the way for guys like Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe to get a lot of playing time moving forward.

Portland had one shot at getting this right, and managed to succeed. They might not have granted Lillard's wish of going to the Miami Heat, but did right by themselves. Overall, it was still a win-win situation. Lillard now has an opportunity to compete for titles, and the Blazers got a haul of assets that can spark their rebuild.

Looking ahead, the Blazers are still in a position to add to their warchest of assets. As a veteran guard who has proven he can help a team, contenders will surely be making calls about Malcolm Brogdon. Jerami Grant is also a high-level veteran they could move once he's eligible to be traded.

Their asking prices might have been unrealistic at times, but the Blazers' front office managed to secure returns that best set them up long-term.