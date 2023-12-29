"Stream with Snoop Dogg and MJ" - LeBron James contemplating to live stream his Madden games has NBA fans going bonkers

Playing video games isn't something new for LeBron James as it's known by fans that the star enjoys doing it. Recently, his teammate, Jaxson Hayes, talked about the LA Lakers playing Madden to stay in touch when not playing games. When asked which of the players was the best in Madden, he didn't hesitate to say it was James.

The Lakers star has a lot of responsibility with the team this season. Despite being in his 21st season, James still does a lot to make sure that the team gets a chance at another postseason appearance.

Even with that, the four-time MVP is still aware that he needs to unwind from time to time. On X, he contemplated whether he'd stream his Madden sessions for fans to see.

"Thinking of live streaming my @EAMaddenNFL games when I play. 🤔. Who should I stream with? Meaning which platform brand," James tweeted.

Streaming video games isn't something fans expected from year 21 of LeBron James. Still, playing video games will be a way for him to unwind as the long NBA season goes on.

LeBron James broke the Celtics in 2012 according to Rondo

During the early 2010s, LeBron James' rivalry with the Boston Celtics was at its peak. He struggled to beat the BIG 3 of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen in the postseason. This caused him to jump ship, join Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, and play for the Miami Heat.

At that time, Rajon Rondo was a rising star in the league who orchestrated the Celtics offense, often setting up the stars for easy shots. They had some of the most memorable battles against the Heat. In all their battles, James' team would always end up on top.

In 2012, LeBron was on a mission to win the NBA title after losing to Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks the previous year. They were matched up against the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals when James took over Game 6, destroying the hearts of Boston fans.

He had a 45-point performance, giving the Heat the win. According to Rondo, that broke the Celtics' hopes of winning another title.

"We had a strong team that year," Rondo said. "And the guys that he had with him were good, but they weren’t good enough. And he went and regrouped, made a great decision, moved to Miami, and he end up breaking us.

"When he came back in the Garden and dropped 46? It was a closeout. We had them. And then he came in the Garden, and he was unstoppable."

James had some of the most memorable rivalries during his time in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics were just one of many teams that were unable to win against LeBron and the Heat.

