"Sucks that he’s stuck in Cleveland" - NBA fans react to Donovan Mitchell reportedly signing 4-year, $209 million contract

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is reportedly extending his stay with the team. After landing via trade from the Utah Jazz in September 2022, Mitchell immediately became the leader of the team and its biggest hope to try to win an NBA championship in the post-LeBron James era.

After two seasons of ups and downs, Mitchell's future appeared to be a question mark. However, he has reportedly made up his mind and is ready to continue playing with the Cavs, who have reached the playoffs in the last two seasons.

"Source: All signs point to Donovan Mitchell signing a 4-year, $209M max extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers today," Legion Hoops tweeted on Sunday.

The report caught the attention of many fans, and some lamented that Mitchell would stay with Cleveland instead of looking for a different challenge somewhere else.

One said Mitchell would be stuck for the remainder of his prime.

"Sucks that he’s stuck in Cleveland for the remainder of his prime. Would’ve loved to see him in a big market team," this fan wrote.

"I hope he enjoys his annual 4 seed and 2nd round exit in Cleveland. He could have came to the Sixers where we expect excellence year after year," another one posted.

"Mistake. He should go to Miami or Orlando if he really wants to compete for a title," another fan posted.

Other fans had a more positive reaction, while someone predicted this would mean the end of Darius Garland's tenure in Cleveland.

"Go get your bag DMitch 💯," one person wrote.

Donovan Mitchell considered a potential target for the LA Lakers

Every offseason since he made it to the Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell's name has been thrown in multiple trade or free agency rumors. The Miami Heat were considered heavy favorites to land the player before the Jazz sent him to the Cavs and even after they missed out on Mitchell, Miami remained interested in his services.

The LA Lakers have been mentioned as potential suitors for Mitchell, as they keep trying to find a third star. However, according to Action Network's Matt Moore, the Cavaliers have the upper hand in the fight for Mitchell.

“That third star they talked about pursuing with the three first-round picks at their disposal no longer seems as likely with (Donovan) Mitchell back with the (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Jimmy Butler likely to remain in Miami," Moore wrote. "Then again, never say never when it comes to stars wanting to play for the Purple and Gold."

Donovan Mitchell is one of the league's best guards, but the Cavs must maximize his chances to win silverware. In 123 games with the team, he's averaged 27.5 points, 5.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds.