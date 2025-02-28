"Suns gonna fire third coach in 3 years" - NBA fans stunned over Mike Budenholzer wanting Devin Booker to tone down during timeouts 

As the franchise's top homegrown talent, Devin Booker is the unquestioned leader of the Phoenix Suns. While most stars are encouraged to lead with their voice and actions, fans were thrown for a loop following the latest reporting on Mike Budenholzer.

On Friday afternoon, NBA insider Chris Haynes detailed a recent exchange between Budenholzer and Booker. The longtime coach aired a grievance he has with the star guard. Budenholzer called out Booker for being "too vocal" in team huddles and during timeouts. He also asked Booker if he could "tone it down" through the final weeks of the regular season.

Not long after Haynes uploaded his report on social media, fans began chiming in on Budenholzer's bizarre request from Devin Booker. Some have already begun speculating that this exchange could lead to another coaching change in Phoenix.

Other fans called out Budenholzer for trying to be too controlling in his first season with the Suns.

"Who looks at communicating as a bad thing? Bud sounding like a bit of a control freak." One fan said.

"Budenholzer really one of the worst coaches in the league," Another fan said.

"Is Mike trying to get fired from his hometown team? If so, this is how you do it." Said one fan.

A few years removed from winning a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks, the Suns brought in Budenholzer to try and turn things around. His first year in Phoenix has fallen short of expectations, as the team currently sits in 11th place in the West with around 25 games to go.

Devin Booker speaks out against Phoenix Suns' mentality amid losing skid

Armed with a trio of All-Stars, the Phoenix Suns were a team expected to be in the mix for an NBA title. However, things have not played that for a second straight season. As the team continues to struggle, Devin Booker voiced his frustrations with the team's approach throughout the regular season.

On Thursday night, the Suns suffered a 124-116 loss at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans. This defeat puts them at a 1-7 record over their last eight games and marks their fourth loss out of the All-Star break.

Now sitting at 27-32 on the season, Devin Booker was asked his thoughts on why things have unfolded the way they have. He feels a line should have been drawn a long time ago instead of simply maintaining a 'get them next game' approach.

"Skipping over the details and always taking the get em next game mentality," Booker said. "Some point you got to draw a line and should have been drawn a long time ago."

Booker, 28, has arguably been the Suns' top performer this season. The four-time All-Star is averaging 26.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

Currently two-and-a-half games out of the final spot in the play-in tournament, Booker and the Suns are running out of time to try and sneak into the postseason.

