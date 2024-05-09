"Suspended while in Cancun" - NBA fans mock Patrick Beverley's 4-game suspension for fan altercation

In a disappointing finish to the Milwaukee Bucks' 2023-24 postseason run, Patrick Beverley capped it off with a fan altercation where he threw a basketball at a spectator during the 120-98 Game 6 loss. Following the incident, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Thursday that the league suspended the Bucks guard for four games, which has garnered NBA fans to mock the veteran.

With just 2:32 minutes left in the fourth quarter of Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers, Beverley joined his teammates on the bench and was caught on video getting into a heated moment with some of the fans in the arena. Originally, Beverley asked to receive the ball before deciding to throw it back with force at the fans.

Aside from his fan altercation, the Bucks guard is also getting suspended for his inappropriate behavior toward ESPN journalist Malinda Adams, whom he refused to answer during his postgame interviews with reporters. He disapproved of her presence because Adams was not among the many subscribers of his "The Pat Bev Podcast."

Following this report, several NBA fans shared their reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

"Bro got suspended while in Cancun."

Meanwhile, X user Celtics Banner 18 (@BiggLynch) argued that the suspension did not meet the gravity of what Beverley did.

"That's it? I doubt another team will pick him up but even if they did four games as weak as f***," the fan posted.

Additionally, X user Bucket (@thatchthoughts) suggested that the suspension should have been longer.

"Feels a little light IMO. Hitting a random woman at the stands. Adam Silver is soft. That's 8-10 games to me," the fan posted.

Moreover, X user Joshua (@ilustriouseller) compared the league's decision for Beverley's suspension to Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray receiving a $100k fine.

"Lol but Jamal Murray gets zero for trying to hurt players," the fan posted.

X user Sr. (@MookSrBurner) highlighted the possibility of Patrick Beverley's tenure in the league closing if no NBA team acquires him.

"Lmfao imagine if he don't get picked up next year and just retires," the fan posted.

Beverley has yet to react to the suspension handed to him by the league.

Patrick Beverley issues apology for fan altercation

During an episode on "The Pat Bev Podcast," Patrick Beverley issued an apology for how he behaved during the fan altercation in the final minutes of the Milwaukee Bucks' Game 6 loss.

"Unfortunate situation that should've never happened," Beverley said. "What I did was bad, and that should have never happened. I have to be better and I will be better. That should have never happened, regardless of what was said, simple as that."

Beverley was aware of his shortcomings and the gravity of his mistake, considering that he has been in the league for 14 seasons.

Patrick Beverley started the 2023-24 season with the Philadelphia 76ers and was traded to the Bucks in exchange for Cameron Payne and a 2027 second-round pick. In the 26 games with the Bucks, he averaged 6.0 points (39.1% shooting, including 36.1% from 3-point range) and 3.6 rebounds.