"Talk yo shit", Barstool a racist a** company": Ja Morant taking savage swipe at Twitter account has NBA fans in stitches

During one of his first games back, controversy ensued around Ja Morant regarding a celebration he did. The All-Star guard recently clapped back at a media company for setting a double standard.

While playing against the New Orleans Pelicans, Morant did a celebration commonly done by LSU football players. However, it was spun that he was doing a gun waving motion. The Memphis Grizzlies star couldn't help but laugh when that same move was done by the quarterback at Texas University but had a much different spin on it.

After seeing Ja Morant's reaction, NBA fans quickly chimed in to back him up. They agree that the double standard is clear here given both of them did the same exact celebration.

Morant missed the first 25 games of this season after being suspended by the league office. This punishment stemmed from his actions off the court. On two separate occasions last year, the former No. 2 pick was seen holding a firearm while live on social media. Morant made his season debut on December 19th against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ja Morant reminding the NBA what they've been missing

While Ja Morant was facing his suspension, the Memphis Grizzlies were one of the worst teams in the NBA. That said, it did not take long for the young star to remind the league what they had been missing.

Despite missing the first two months of the season, Morant was able to hit the ground running. One contributing factor in this is that he was allowed to practice with the team while he was suspended. From the moment he stepped back on the floor, he once again showed why he's one of the most electrifying players in the league today.

Morant is known for being a walking highlight reel, and he's already had his fair share of impressive plays thus far. The biggest being in his first game back, when he hit the game-winning shot as time expired against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Another instance is the play that sparked this whole controversy. Before doing the celebration, Morant threw down a monster alley-oop dunk from Marcus Smart.

The Grizzlies have a record of 4-3 since Morant has returned to action. In the six games he has suited up in, the All-Star point guard is averaging 25.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists. Memphis is currently 13th in the Western Conference with a record of 10-22.