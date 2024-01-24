"TAMPERING!!": Josh Hart hilariously reacts to Mikal Bridges with Knicks-Nets reality has NBA fans guffaw

Josh Hart's hilarious reaction to Mikal Bridges after the latter shared his thoughts on 'Rivals Week' had NBA fans in splits. The New York Knicks headed to the Barclays Center on Tuesday and beat the Brooklyn Nets 108-103 in their backyard.

Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle had solid 30-game outings to overshadow Bridges' 36 points as the Nets suffered their second consecutive loss. Hart, who was his former teammate at Villanova, was pretty active on social media after Bridges' thoughts on Rivals Week did the rounds.

Bridges believed that it felt like an away game at home with Knicks fans making more noise than the host team, and Hart responded immediately with a fun dig.

"Yo bro @mikal_bridges call me"

Other fans chimed in on the lobbying:

There wasn't a lot of support coming in for Bridges, with Cameron Johnson chipping in with 19 points and Cam Thomas with 14 points.

Spencer Dinwiddie couldn't get going, as he ended with zero points to show for in 19 minutes. The bench tallied 35 points overall.

As for the Knicks, Randle had 30 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists. Brunson poured in 30 points and 4 assists, while NY's bench had 32. The win now puts them at 27-17 and fifth in the East, making them one of the more impressive teams to watch out for this season.

Josh Hart has previously tried to convince Mikal Bridges to become a Knick

This isn't the first time that Josh Hart has shown love to Mikal Bridges, who has been linked to the Knicks for some time now.

Earlier this season, the former went on a recruitment run, trying to convince the Nets star to switch venues and asking him to "Hit" his phone, saying he wanted to run something by Bridges "real quick." In reply, Bridges said:

"I'm ok lol"

The Nets have been struggling this season, and Bridges averaging 21.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists hasn't helped the side get where they are in the East. At the time of writing, the Nets are sitting outside of playoff contention.

They are 11th in the standings with a 17-26 record, and while Mikal Bridges remains untouchable in trade talks, it remains to be seen how the future pans out for the forward if other teams decide to make Brooklyn an offer they cannot refuse.

