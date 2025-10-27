  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Boston Celtics
  • "Tanking for dudes named Darryn and AJ Dybantsa" - NBA Fans Erupt Over Celtics’ 0–3 Start to Season in Jayson Tatum's absence

"Tanking for dudes named Darryn and AJ Dybantsa" - NBA Fans Erupt Over Celtics’ 0–3 Start to Season in Jayson Tatum's absence

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 27, 2025 00:26 GMT
Boston Celtics v Detroit Pistons - Source: Getty
NBA fans reacted to the Celtics losing first three games of the season [Picture Credit: Getty]

The Boston Celtics just achieved the worst franchise start since the 2013-14 season. After three games this season, the 2024 NBA champions have yet to win, prompting strong reactions from fans online.

On Sunday, the Celtics lost to the Brooklyn Nets, extending their season record to 0-3. Some fans suggested Boston was tanking its 2025-26 season for a lottery pick.

"tanking szn. maybe they will get top pick like mavs 🤔😂."
A fan weighed in that the team was in a precarious state because of Jayson Tatum's absence.

"Will this finally get Tatum the respect he deserves?"
One fan mocked the team for tanking to get a poor lottery pick in next year's draft.

"So basically the Celtics are tanking for dudes named Darryn and AJ. With some Ex NBA player in college trying to make a comeback. Awesome."
Meanwhile, another fan said Boston had overpaid for Jaylen Brown.

"Wasted money on Brown deal. He’s not a superstar player."
"This team has pretty much no one that has any athleticism. Minott maybe, but he barely plays. Everyone else is flat footed as fuck."
The 0-3 start bewildered even a fan with little hope for the team this season.

"i was okay with the idea of the celtics not being great this year but what is this 0-3 💩???"
"I can't watch 82 games of Jaylen Brown being the Boston Celtics best player. God help me. $49M btw."
Jaylen Brown's 40-point performance fails to save the Celtics against Pistons

After losing Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday in offseason trades and Jayson Tatum to an Achilles injury, the Celtics could be in big trouble this season, and it was apparent from the start.

On Sunday, as the team looked for its first victory, the Pistons came ready to spoil it. Boston closed the first quarter with a 9-point lead. However, the team was unable to hold the advantage, and the Pistons outscored them by 11 points in the second quarter. Boston couldn’t overcome a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Jaylen Brown was the main man for Boston. He scored 41 points on 12-of-25 shooting, including 5-of-9 from beyond the arc.

Brown and Co. will play the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday in the second night of a back-to-back.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
