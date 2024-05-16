"Tanking in the playoffs is crazy": NBA fans pile on Cavs after Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen ruled out for Game 5 clash vs Celtics 

The Boston Celtics have a chance to close the series against the Cavs and advance to the conference finals. However, fans were unimpressed by the Cleveland Cavaliers for missing some of their most important players due to injury.

The Celtics have a 3-1 lead against the Cavaliers and could easily end the series tonight. Cleveland lost in Game 4 in front of their home crowd. LeBron James was also part of the crowd that witnessed the home team's loss.

Before the game, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the Cavs won't have three of their most important players in their rotation. Donovan Mitchell is out for the second-straight game as he deals with a calf injury. Caris LeVert won't be playing tonight as well, since he's dealing with a knee issue and All-Star center Jarrett Allen continues to be out due to a rib injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ty Jerome and Craig Porter Jr. are also listed as out with ankle injuries.

Expand Tweet

Game 5 is important for the Cavaliers as they have a chance to extend the series. But with the final report stating they are out for tonight, fans can't help but share their thoughts.

"Tanking in the playoffs is crazy," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Looks like they are packing it up for Cancun," a fan is expecting the team to be eliminated tonight.

""Never seen a team forfeit playoff games," another fan was surprised with the tea,.

However, there are a few who still believe the Cavaliers will extend the series.

"Saving their players for game 6," a fan has high hopes for the team.

Expand Tweet

"Cavs win by 30," one fan said.

"Cavs in 7. Boston is not a serious team," this fan is not giving up.

Also read: Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight against Boston Celtics? Cavs star's latest injury update for Game 5 (May 15)

Who's stepping up for the Cavs in Game 5?

With three important players out for Game 5, there's a question among fans about who will take over for Cleveland tonight. To everyone's surprise, veteran forward Marcus Morris Sr. has taken the charge in the first half.

Coming off the bench, Morris had 14 points to keep the game close and within reach for Cleveland. Other players have also stepped in hopes of keeping their season alive.

All-Star point guard Darius Garland had nine points after the first two quarters. Max Strus has also made his presence known as he's had nine points and two threes to start the game. Evan Mobley has also stepped up as he's had eight points and four rebounds in the first half.

Also read: Is Jarrett Allen playing tonight against Boston Celtics? Cavs center's latest injury update for Game 5 (May 15)