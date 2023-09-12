“TB12 is washing Wiseman in 3-pt contest” - NBA fans left mighty impressed with Tom Brady’s shooting form as he works out with skills coach

After retiring earlier in February, Tom Brady is back in the lab. However, this time it's a basketball court rather than the Gridiron.

Brady was seen going through a basketball workout with legendary shooting coach Chris Brickley. The coach works with multiple NBA All-Stars every summer in New York City. Brady was seen drilling jumpers along with his son Jack, in a video he posted on his social media.

Brady’s form is solid and some even drew comparisons to Klay Thompson. The football G.O.A.T. seems talented on the basketball floor as well.

The footage got plenty of reactions online. One fan even said Brady could take former top-five pick James Wiseman in a 3-point shooting contest.

That was not the only comical response to Brady’s smooth jumper. Check out the best reactions below.

Did Tom Brady play basketball?

Tom Brady was a multisport athlete when growing up outside of San Francisco in San Mateo, California. He played baseball and basketball in high school along with football. Brady attended Junipero Serra High School where he graduated in 1995.

He did not play basketball at the college level, instead going to the University of Michigan on a football scholarship. He was a highly touted recruit as a quarterback.

Brady was also a standout baseball player. He was heavily recruited in baseball as well. He played catcher and impressed MLB scouts. Brady was drafted in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB Draft by the Montreal Expos. He was offered a high salary given his draft position.

Brady instead chose to pursue football and play quarterback at the collegiate level. He chose Michigan over USC, Cal, UCLA and Illinois. The decision was a smart one as Brady became the greatest football player of all time according to most. Brady played well at Michigan once he earned the starting job in his junior year.

He threw for 4,773 yards and 30 touchdowns during his college career. He was 20-5 as a starter at Michigan. He led them to win at the 2000 Orange Bowl.

Tom Brady was overlooked coming out of college. Scouts made mistakes as they all passed on him and rated him as a lower prospect due to his smaller frame and less arm strength. He was drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft with the 199th overall pick.

Brady got his opportunity when starting QB Drew Bledsoe was injured in the 2001 season. The rest of course is history.