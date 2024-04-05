"Team chemistry -10": NBA fans ponder Clippers' camaraderie after Paul George's unexpected James Harden take 

The LA Clippers are seemingly feeling the pressure of a concerning dip in form of late, leaving many NBA fans to ponder about the team's camaraderie moving forward.

Talks of disconnect within the team this late in the tournament were further enhanced when in a recent media session, Clippers All-Star wingman Paul George chose to disregard a question about the current struggles of their starting point guard, James Harden.

"PG" was quoted as saying on the matter, as per NBACentral on X, formerly Twitter:

"I'm not the coach. Next question."

Caught by surprise by the reaction of the nine-time All-Star, fans wondered what was going on over at the Clippers' camp.

Here are some of the best fan reactions on X:

"Oof team chemistry minus 10"

Some X users highlighted how the matter does not bode well for the team heading into the playoffs.

X user Rippe (@MichaelRippe) wrote:

"Feels like Harden is making his post-season presence felt early. Not a good sign for the playoffs."

His comment was seconded by X user Lucro (@lucrodontmiss), who wrote:

"Just entering playoff form early"

Another from X user Adam (@CelticsAdam34) who said:

"Clippers reek of first round exit"

Other reactions highlighted how there was nothing wrong with George's reaction, believing that the issue with Harden's current slump was better taken up by the Clippers' coaching staff.

X user clips (@ClawWRLD) pointed out:

"Tell me how that's Paul George's job?"

Principal DC (@KvnqDc) said:

"He's definitely not coach, so what do you expect from him."

X user Useni (@useni_16) asked:

"Is he wrong??"

For some NBA fans, George's reaction was his way of manifesting that he wants out of the team come next season, preferably going to the LA Lakers or the Golden State Warriors.

@30_Dynasty said:

"PG is a warrior next year"

X user Lebron in 1 X (@Lebronin1) wrote:

"PG is a laker next season"

Another fan (X Meme Team) said:

"He's so outta there this summer"

Of course, at this point, everything being thrown out on social media is all speculation. Things are seemingly far from ideal at the moment with the LA squad, but through the course of the season, they have shown the ability to adjust when things are veering away.

A case in point was in the early goings this season when the team was still incorporating Harden into its system. The group eventually figured things out and went on a good run. The same could be said for this one.

LA Clippers hang on to fourth seed in Western Conference

After seemingly securing the fourth spot in the Western Conference a couple of weeks back, the LA Clippers have found their position under siege following a 6-7 showing in their last 13 games.

Following their 109-95 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, the Clippers fell to 47-28, just a striking distance away from the Dallas Mavericks (46-30/fifth), Phoenix Suns (45-31/sixth) and New Orleans Pelicans (45-31/seventh).

The team still has seven games left in its regular season assignments, which it needs to make full use of to create further distance from the chasing pack and avoid slipping further in the outright playoff picture (top six) or worse, dropping to the Play-In phase.

Good thing for LA, six of its remaining games will be played at home, with their lone road game to be played in Phoenix on April 9.