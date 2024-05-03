Terance Mann injury update: Latest on Clippers SG's status for elimination Game 6 vs Mavericks (May 3)

Terance Mann and the LA Clippers will face the Dallas Mavericks in the elimination game on May 3. The Clippers, entering the third game of the first round against the Mavericks without a third-round, are behind 2-3 in the seven-game series.

Mann has played every game for the Clippers this season in the playoffs. Under Tye Lue, Mann has started all five games in the series. He is expected to be in the starting lineup for Game 6 against the Mavericks.

Terance Mann injury update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Terance Mann is on the injury report for Game 6 against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. Mann has been listed as questionable for one of the most important games of his career. The Clippers player has been reportedly dealing with a contusion in his right leg.

Expand Tweet

There is no clear update if Mann will play in Game 6. However, given how important Game 6 is for the Clippers, there is a high chance he will be available to play tonight.

Terance Mann Stats vs Dallas Mavericks 2024 NBA playoffs

In this opening round of the playoffs, Terance Mann has played five all five games for the Clippers. Mann has had a great impact on the offense but hasn’t been able to maintain it throughout the series.

Mann scored 13 points in Game 1 of the series, which the Clippers won by 109-97. However, he performed poorly in Games 2 and 3, scoring only five and two points, respectively. The Clippers lost both those games to go 1-2 in the series.

In the last two games of the series, Mann has double digits. He scored 11 points each in Games 4 and 5, where the Clips went 1-1. Given how Mann’s contribution has impacted the Clippers' results in this series, he should come big in the series.

Of the five games Mann played in this series, he shot below 35% in three.

Can Terance Mann and Clippers avoid elimination in Game 6?

Game 6 between the Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks will be one of the toughest games of this season. The Clippers will try to avoid elimination while waiting for Kawhi Leonard to return in the playoffs.

The Mavericks, behind Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, will look to advance to the next round after the 2022-23 season disappointment. This will be another road game for the Clippers, while the Mavericks will have the home-court advantage.

However, this is not the first time the Clippers are in this situation. They were behind 2-3 in the first round of the 2021 playoffs against the Mavericks. However, they beat the Mavs in seven games. But the only difference was they had Leonard to save the day.