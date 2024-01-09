"Terrible crowd will age you like cigarettes": Gabrielle Union-Wade recounts 2019 pep talk on seemingly low day

Gabrielle Union recently recounted her talk from the past about avoiding negativity. Wife of Dwyane Wade, the legendary NBA player and Hall of Famer, Union seemingly had a low day and she took to her Instagram to remind herself to stay focused.

She quoted her Instagram story:

"When I needed this today. Good reminder to get back on track."

Union posted an Instagram story to uplift her mood

However, the video she reposted was from her talk with People magazine's The Beautiful Issue of the year 2019 where she was talking about feeling herself, beauty, makeup and negative remarks.

In the original Instagram post from 13 Aug. 2019, Gabrielle Union said:

"The advice I would give my younger self 10 years ago would be that you don't have all the answers. Don't stress out. Some of your day ones have been aging since day one and getting rid of toxic people is probably the best anti-aging thing you could do in your life because a terrible crowd will age you like cigarettes."

Further, Gabrielle Union talked about the importance of choosing what is right and what is not for oneself and highlighted the authority to say 'no' to anything.

"Say 'no' more than you say 'yes'. You'll be a lot less stressed. Like saying 'no' is the best anti-aging advice, create boundaries. Don't tell everyone everything."

Gabrielle Union talked about going makeup-free

Back in 2019, Gabrielle Union opened up about her experiences with embracing a makeup-free look. Reflecting on her no-makeup photo shoot for People magazine's 2019 "Beautiful Issue," she shared that she initially found the prospect terrifying but eventually felt comfortable and confident being captured without makeup.

"At first, it was kind of terrifying, to be honest. I think sometimes we use makeup as a mask to insulate ourselves from reality. But once I kinda got comfortable and we were outside, it was the beach, and I had a bike, and I just let it ride. I thought the pictures turned out great and I had a great time that day."

She explained that she has made peace with her appearance and feels at ease being photographed bare-faced, attributing this newfound comfort to accepting and appreciating herself exactly as she is. Gabrielle Union also reiterated the importance of feeling like herself without makeup, as that is how her loved ones and friends value and recognize her the most.