"Terrible to see him go out on these terms" - NBA fans get emotional after Gregg Popovich's concerning update

San Antonio Spurs head coach and Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich reportedly won't come back this season. He has been out of action as the Spurs' coach since November 2024 after suffering a mild stroke.

NBA insider Sham Charania reported that fans shouldn't expect Popovich to come back this season.

Fans on social media are concerned about Gregg Popovich's health. To see a remarkable coach go out the way doesn't sit well with fans.

Here's what some had to say on X, formerly Twitter:

"Terrible to see him go out on these terms but you got to wonder if physically and mentally he could coach again because of the stress levels. Would love to see him in some sort of advisory role with the spurs if he can’t coach so he can still be a part of the process."

"He should be done. His imprint on basketball is solidified. Hall of Famer and the best coach of all time. Enjoy retirement Pop!"

Here are other reactions on X:

"NOOOO. First Wemby, now Pop. Spurs in shambles rn 😭😭😭," one tweeted.

"Should call it a career. There’s nothing more for him to prove. Health is the priority at this point," one said.

"He should retire unless he truly believes that he can return to 100%. He’s accomplished everything in basketball and owes nobody anything. Plus he’s 76 years old now. Praying that he can recover 🙏🏼," another tweeted.

"Just needs to do what’s best for his health. We all love ya Pop❤️," another tweeted.

What happened to Spurs coach Gregg Popovich?

On November 2, 2024, the San Antonio Spurs took on the Minnesota Timberwolves. In that game, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich reportedly didn't feel well that day. It was then reported that Popovich suffered from a mild stroke, which resulted in Mitch Johnson replacing him as the interim head coach.

Popovich was then rushed to the hospital for treatment and underwent rehabilitation. Reports said that Coach Pop was expected to make a full recovery but no timeline was provided as to when he was expected to make his return. While everyone remains optimistic about his situation, it appears that Pop's recovery will take longer than anticipated.

