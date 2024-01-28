"Terry Rozier trade isn’t moving the needle": NBA fans torch Miami Heat after sixth straight loss, trade frenzy backfires

The recent struggles of the Miami Heat continued on Saturday as they slumped to their sixth straight defeat in their road game against rivals the New York Knicks.

NBA fans torched them for it over social media, with some also taking a dig at the team’s recent acquisition of guard Terry Rozier.

Miami lost to the Knicks, 125-109, as it was outscored by the home team, 36-23, in the fourth quarter following a spirited charge-back to finish the third canto.

All-Star Jimmy Butler led the way for the Heat with 28 points but it was not enough to break their losing streak, which currently stands at six in a row.

Rozier, whom the team acquired from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for veteran Kyle Lowry, played in his third game and finished with 10 points, seven assists, and five rebounds.

Following the game, fans gave their take on the continued slide of Miami as well as how the Rozier trade has not panned out as hoped so far.

Below is what some of them had to say on X (formerly Twitter):

@HamMuse wrote: Terry Rozier trade isn’t moving the needle

@Gulerszn1 wrote: LMFAOOOO nah that trade might have been detrimental

@__jake_adams__ wrote: Let’s all point and laugh at that sorry team

@j_smoove03 wrote: Maybe BBL Lowry wasn’t the problem

@B_Redell13 wrote: Might be the hardest working team but they suck

@TorontoDame wrote: Rozier couldn’t even save them boys, their yearly fluke runs are over

@JamesBadeau3 wrote: Heat downfall and I’m here to see it

@vash_outlaw wrote: Rozier is looking like a bust on a different team, and they didn't address their need for size.

Miami Heat looking to ride things out amid struggles

The reigning Eastern Conference champions, the Miami Heat, are going through a tough stretch in the ongoing NBA season but they are determined to turn things around and get back to steady competitiveness.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra highlighted this after they absorbed their sixth straight defeat against the Knicks on Saturday in New York. The two-time NBA champion coach said to change their fortunes, they have to rely on one another and make things happen.

The 53-year-old Spoelstra said, by way of the Miami Herald:

“Look, right now we’re going to rally around each other, rally around our identity. It’s a tough time right now.”

Following their 125-109 loss to New York, the Miami Heat dropped to 24-22, seventh in the Eastern Conference.

They recently made a move to acquire guard Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for veteran Kyle Lowry to provide an added boost as they try to go deep once again in the competition.

In the three games he has played so far, Rozier has been good for 8.6 points, five assists, and 3.6 rebounds.

The Miami Heat will next play on Monday against the Phoenix Suns at home.

