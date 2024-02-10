“Tf we supposed to do with Spencer Dinwiddie?”: LA Lakers Twitter distracted from dominant win after buyout candidate sighting 

The LA Lakers recorded a 139-122 win over the streaking New Orleans Pelicans at home to get back to winning ways. The Lakers scored a near-franchise record 87 points in the first half alone, but the headlines were all about buyout candidate Spencer Dinwiddie's presence at the game.

The Lakers are rumored to be the frontrunners and those reports caught fire after GM Rob Pelinka was spotted next to the free agent. Dinwiddie is arguably the best buyout candidate out there. He was traded to the Toronto Raptors at the deadline for Dennis Schroder, who let him go instantly, avoiding the $1.2 million expense they would have to pay as a bonus for games played.

Dinwiddie's presence overtook the excitement for the Lakers fans online amid their comprehensive win over New Orleans. Everyone pondered if the team had gotten their target already, while some disapproved of the potential signing and expressed opposite feelings.

"Tf we supposed to do with Spencer Dinwiddie?" wrote one Lakers fan.

More reactions followed regarding this on LA Lakers Twitter:

LA Lakers couldn't have been more convincing for Spencer Dinwiddie after thumping win

The LA Lakers may have swung Spencer Dinwiddie's interest in signing with the team instead of the other favored suitor, the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers put on a masterful offensive outing as all five starters recorded 20-point outings. LA shot 55.7% from the field, including 45.2% from 3. It missed five free throws out of 32 attempts.

LA finished with 32 team assists. The Lakers' season has been dominated by their struggles. However, lately, they have seemingly turned a corner. Dinwiddie could be a solid fit in the mix as a backup point guard. The Lakers are missing that with this group, as Gabe Vincent is injured.

The former Miami Heat guard isn't expected to return for multiple weeks. The LA Lakers could use Dinwiddie, especially in the playoffs. He gives the Lakers solid size and a sturdy defensive presence on the perimeter.

Dinwiddie can also be a solid spot-up shooter and playmaker. In 48 games with Brooklyn, he averaged 12.6 points and 6.0 assists. Dinwiddie's shooting doesn't seem as encouraging, with a 39.1% field goal efficiency and 32.0% 3-point percentage, but those numbers could improve next to LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell.

Spencer Dinwiddie proved himself an invaluable piece on a contending team during his time with the Mavericks in 2022. He averaged 15.8 ppg on 50/40/72 splits in 23 games, 17 off the bench, as an off-ball threat next to Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson.

